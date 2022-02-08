Mailbag

Mailbag: Biggest Problem Along The O-Line?

Feb 08, 2022 at 09:00 AM
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagDavid Helman & Rob Phillips
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

I believe you win in the playoffs in the trenches. With that in mind: on the O-Line, is center, left guard or left tackle the biggest priority all things considered? I would love to see two of our first four picks go toward this area if the board falls that way. – LANCE TAYLOR / DENVER, CO

David: I think you'd have to start with left guard, mainly because they're losing their starter. Connor McGovern could potentially step into that spot, but he didn't exactly seize the job when he had his chance in the middle of the season. I know a lot of people are down on Tyler Biadasz, but I still think he can be a solid starter – particularly if they upgrade the talent next to him at left guard. So that would be my priority.

Rob: I'd look at the interior line first, starting with fortifying the left guard spot. Maybe Connor McGovern could slide there if Connor Williams heads for free agency, but apparently he's been more comfortable as a right guard. Maybe La'el Collins at left guard will be more of a consideration now that it's the offseason, not the middle of the season. After that, I would say adding competition at center, then left tackle depth behind Tyron Smith. All three are important, but that's how I'd rank them.

Given the Cowboys' track record of picking OL in the middle rounds (e.g. Tyler Biadasz, the two Connors, Chaz Green) do you think it would be wise to trade up for a difference maker like Zion Johnson or even Tyler Linderbaum? – GARY SADLER / SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA

David: Like I said a minute ago, I'm not ready to write off Tyler Biadasz just yet, but I get your point. It's early, but I'm not sure you need to get that drastic. Tyler Linderbaum, widely considered the best center in this class, might not fall all the way to No. 24. But I don't think you'd need to trade up for Zion Johnson, the guard center out of Boston College, or Texas A&M's Kenyon Green.

Rob: I don't mind that idea in theory because offensive line would be my top draft priority at this stage of the offseason. However, I agree with Dave that Tyler Biadasz still can be a viable starter in this league. And remember, there are question marks regarding depth at other positions right now: linebacker, wide receiver, safety. It's too early to know how to rank those until we get through free agency.

