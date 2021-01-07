Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Biggest Problem For The Defense?

Jan 07, 2021 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Helman_Dave-HS
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagDavid Helman & Rob Phillips
Mailbag-Biggest-Problem-For-The-Defense--hero

Now that the season is over, what's the verdict on the defensive situation as a whole? Was this a case of unfortunate injuries (Gerald McCoy, Trysten Hill, Chido Awuzie early on)? The scheme not fitting the personnel? Not enough preseason to properly install a new scheme? Under performing by former pro bowlers (Vander Esch and Smith). Coaching? All of the above? What's the answer for next season? Change in personnel, new coach, or new scheme?
— JEFF PARSONS / AMARILLO, TX

David: I honestly think the answer is "all of the above" to both of these questions. Yes, the Cowboys got unlucky with injuries, but they also clearly did not adapt to the challenges of virtual installation as well as some other teams, and they didn't get the necessary production from some of their better players. As far as how to fix it, again I'm going to say all of those answers are fair. I personally think this coaching staff needs to at least be tweaked, if not completely changed. And obviously, with so many free agents — not to mention a top 10 draft pick — there's going to be a lot of opportunity to upgrade the personnel. This defense needs a little bit of everything.

Rob: It's all of the above: a combination of scheme, execution, and no offseason to fine-tune things. I agree with the assessment that there was probably too much scheme change in a year where continuity was probably the safest way to go, at least for this season. But the club thought they could lean on their experience on defense and that didn't work out. They parted ways with three veteran offseason additions by the middle of the year. Injuries were a factor, too, particularly with the interior defensive line and secondary. I just think they have to, and will, take a hard look at the whole defensive operation and figure out if the past month was enough of a step in the right direction.

Which has more needs that should be addressed in the draft and free agency, the offense or defense? — GARY TOOTHMAN / FAIRFIELD, TX

David: The obvious answer is the defense, for a variety of reasons. They need help at all three levels. But just to play devil's advocate, you can't forget about offensive tackle. Both of the starters suffered very serious injuries, and 2021 will be Tyron Smith's 11th year in the NFL. I don't know that they need to draft an offensive tackle with their first-round pick, but it's definitely something that should be on their minds.

Rob: Defense. The offense can more or less run it back next season with a healthy group, provided that they must be mindful of their depth on the offensive line, as Dave mentioned. There are far more starters/key rotation players with expiring contracts on defense. Just more questions about the production and depth there. The draft will be critical because salary cap space figures to be tight based on league revenue loss in the pandemic.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Changing Jaylon's Position?

Do you think adding Jaylon Smith to the defensive line as a pass rusher would provide more speed and better coverage for our defense? 
news

Mailbag: Very Early Draft View? State Of The Cap?

With the season coming to an end, what sort of salary cap problems will the Cowboys have?
news

Mailbag: Biggest Concern Against The Giants?

What's your biggest concern about this game on the road?
news

Mailbag: Gregory's Impact On The Pass Rush?

What are your thoughts on the potential he has to dominate with a full season?
news

Mailbag: Predicting Andy Dalton's Future?

Is there any chance in the world he would be willing to stick around and be Dak's backup again?
news

Mailbag: Explaining The Defense's Turnaround?

How much of that can be credited to time vs. parting ways with veterans who were taking slots from hungry young guys vs. getting our DBs healthy and finally playing together?
news

Mailbag: Were There Any Pro Bowl Snubs?

The only snub, as far as I am concerned, is LP Ladouceur. Any other players you felt were a "snub?
news

Mailbag: Looking At 2016 In Hindsight?

Would you ever again take a RB with a top 15 pick, let alone a top 5 pick, over an equally talented DE, CB or LT? 
news

Mailbag: Why So Much Criticism Of Zeke?

Why does Zeke catch so much grief besides that his contract is above most RB's? 
news

Mailbag: Promising Young Players For The Future?

So many young players have played this year for a variety of reasons. Who's been the biggest surprise as someone who you could see as a starter for two, three, four years? 
news

Mailbag: Overlooked Factors In The Run Game?

It sure appears to me that Zeke gets hit in the backfield on almost every carry, which means the defense is just loading up to stop him due to the three factors identified. Thoughts? 

Advertising