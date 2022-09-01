Mailbag

Mailbag: Bold Cowboys Predictions For '22 Season?

Sep 01, 2022 at 09:00 AM
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Rob Phillips
I have Trevon Diggs getting double-digit picks and leading the NFL for the second year in a row. Do you have any bold predictions for either the team or player? – DONALD LEWIS

Patrik: I'll start by saying how surprising it is to me that most can't fathom Diggs being able to replicate his success from 2021, so kudos to you for that prediction. For me, I'd probably take a look at Micah Parsons and while it's challenging to make a bold prediction about someone as inhuman as Parsons is, I'll take a stab at predicting he will challenge for Michael Strahan's single-season sack record before this season reaches its conclusion. Wouldn't that be fun to watch?

Rob: I've got Dalton Schultz becoming the second tight end in franchise history to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season. He only needed 11 more yards per game to reach 1,000 last year and he's got an extra game now with the 17-game schedule. With the current injuries at wide receiver (Michael Gallup, James Washington) and now left tackle (Tyron Smith) to open the season, it's more important than ever for Schultz to be a safety valve for Dak Prescott.

