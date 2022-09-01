Mailbag: Bold Cowboys Predictions For '22 Season?

I have Trevon Diggs getting double-digit picks and leading the NFL for the second year in a row. Do you have any bold predictions for either the team or player? – DONALD LEWIS

Patrik: I'll start by saying how surprising it is to me that most can't fathom Diggs being able to replicate his success from 2021, so kudos to you for that prediction. For me, I'd probably take a look at Micah Parsons and while it's challenging to make a bold prediction about someone as inhuman as Parsons is, I'll take a stab at predicting he will challenge for Michael Strahan's single-season sack record before this season reaches its conclusion. Wouldn't that be fun to watch?