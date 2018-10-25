 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Budgeting For Future Deals? WR Moves

Oct 25, 2018 at 09:58 AM
Author Image
Dallas Cowboys Mailbag

Ask a question!

Mailbag-Budgeting-For-Future-Deals-WR-Moves-hero

With the recent Amari Cooper trade and him in the last year of his rookie deal, any concerns with the amount of players set for a new contract? - COREY BATES / CHEYENNE, WY

Bryan: You will have him under contract for 2019 and then be able to work from there. They made this trade with the idea of where he was contract wise and where they are as a team. I believe their first concern will be to try and get something done with Lawrence and Byron Jones this coming offseason.

Rob: Cooper will be here through at least 2019 because of the fifth-year option on his rookie contract with the Raiders. Before trading for him, the Cowboys did consider the fact that drafting a receiver instead would mean more years on the contract. But they felt Cooper was too talented, and they do have him for at least another season.

---

I understand we just brought Amari in and that means cut someone, but why did they cut Brice Butler? Butler has shown he can play. Why did they not get him on the field after re-signing him? - JOSH HANSON / SAN ANTONIO, TX

Bryan: That was a mystery to me as well and one I haven't got a straight answer on. I believed that Butler had a chance to help them once he returned, but maybe they didn't like the way he looked in practice getting ready for these games?

Rob: I wondered that too – not just that he was the one cut, but that he got so few snaps these last few weeks. Butler is a big receiver with speed, and the receiver rotation could have used both those thing. Apparently they saw more from the other guys during the week.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Success of undrafted vs. 7th rounders?

I think it's safe to say Dallas is one of the best teams at finding diamonds in the rough with undrafted players. Having said that, it seems to me that undrafted players have panned out more often for the Cowboys than actual seventh-round picks. Do you guys believe that is a fair assessment? And if so, why is that?

news

Mailbag: Will Liufau be successful at OLB?

What does the coaching staff and front office see in Marist Liufau that make them think he will be successful rushing the passer?

news

Mailbag: Do Cowboys get to approve schedule?

Again, Dallas has three games in 11 days, and then there's the brutal travel. I understand the attraction to air Cowboys games in prime time, but at some point, is the onus on the NFL to protect its players? Secondly, is the team able to sign off and approve the schedule, reaping some of the blame?

news

Mailbag: Could Valdes-Scantling battle for WR3?

The Cowboys signed a pretty good wide receiver, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, just after the draft, but no one seems to be including him in the battle for the third receiver spot. He has a lot of experience in the league and has had some good seasons. What do you think?

news

Mailbag: Improving return/coverage units?

Last season, both the return and coverage units on special teams were not great. As a result, we had too many long fields on offense and short fields on defense. What efforts are being made for improvement in these areas?

news

Mailbag: Will early travel affect Cowboys?

The Cowboys already have one of the toughest strength of schedules in the NFL. Now a Sunday night game at New York in Week 1 means arriving back in Dallas early Monday morning. Then in Week 3 there is the long trip to Brazil. Are you worried about how the heavy travel at the start the season will also affect the team?

news

Mailbag: Can Downs be a leader as a rookie?

We've heard a lot about Caleb Downs' leadership qualities. As a rookie, how long do you think it will take him to actually assume a leadership role on the Cowboys?

news

Mailbag: How often will Dallas be in a 3-4 base?

I realize that the new base defense will be a 3-4 scheme, but are we making too big a deal about it? How often do you think the Cowboys will be in their base defense? Teams rarely run plays in a 21 offensive formation, and in the recent past Dallas has played big nickel against the 12 formation.

news

Mailbag: Is Steele solidified at right tackle?

I'm genuinely curious about your thoughts on Terence Steele. I don't think his performance has ever been spectacular, so what is it that keeps him firmly rooted at right tackle? It feels as though there's never anyone put in to compete for his spot.

news

Mailbag: Could Lamb play more in slot?

With George Pickens signing his tag (which I am so thankful for), the emergence of Ryan Flournoy last season and the offseason signings the Cowboys have made at receiver, is it fair to think we will see CeeDee Lamb in the slot more in 2026? Obviously, he is as effective on the outside as anyone, but I feel like his YAC numbers multiply with the mismatches he creates in the slot.

news

Mailbag: GM reputation you would want?

If you were an NFL general manager, would you rather be known for hitting on your top selections or finding the hidden gems? You have to choose just one.

news

Mailbag: No Winters extension a pro or con?

Seems when teams trade for a player, a contract extension is often agreed to right after the trade, but that wasn't the case with Dee Winters. In your opinion, is this wait-and-see approach with him a pro or con?

Advertising