Mailbag: Building A Team Less Reliant on QB?

Since they've beefed up the defense and added more weapons on offense, are the Cowboys building a team that is less reliant on the quarterback?–Donald Lewis

Nick Eatman: Well, isn't that the ultimate goal? That's not a dig against Dak or any quarterback. But I think all NFL teams are trying to build a team that can win in a variety of ways. Sometimes, you need your offense to go score points and win. Sometimes, games are more defensive-oriented and you've got to win a game 14-10. But to me, what you're asking is more about this team being well-balanced. And yes, that's the goal. But let me say this about the quarterback. Whether or not he's the best player on the team, there will always be times in games, sometimes at the end of the half and sometimes with the game on the line. But regardless what has happened around him, the quarterback has to put the team on his back and carry them down the field for a late touchdown or field goal. No matter if he's the best player on the team or not, the quarterback is always counted on to lead the team in pressure situations. That hasn't changed in 50 years and probably won't change in the next 50.