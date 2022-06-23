Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Can Diggs Get A Deion-Like Role At WR? 

Jun 23, 2022 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Rob Phillips
Mailbag--Can-Diggs-Get-A-Deion-Like-Role-At-WR-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

I know we don't want to overextend or risk injury to Trevon Diggs, but any chance we spot him a few plays at wide receiver? A bit like Deion Sanders back in the day? — JEFF BOYLAN / PAINTED POST, NY

Nick:I don't really want to give away a project that we're working on right now, but in talking to some of Trevon's former coaches and close friends, they seem to think wide receiver is his best position. Not something he can play here and there, but that he's better at receiver than corner. He only moved positions at Alabama based off of need. Now, to your question, I don't exactly see that happening because it's so demanding on the body. But I'm not opposed to it. The thing about Deion that made it different is that Deion had track-star speed. So if he went deep, it was really testing the other corners and safeties. He wasn't as polished as a receiver with the routes, but could get by because of the speed. With Diggs, I don't think he'd be able to get by with pure speed without working on the craft every day. I'd be OK with it here and there, but not all the time.

Rob: I don't really see that happening unless the Cowboys got in a major pinch at wide receiver. I'm sure Diggs would love it. (Dak Prescott has said Diggs has asked for some receiver reps in practice before.) But as great as he was last year – it was the best season by a Cowboys cornerback since Deion -- we tend to forget that Diggs is still learning how to play corner at the highest level. He didn't start playing there full time until five years ago. That's exciting for his long-term potential, but that's also why it probably makes sense to let him focus on that.

I know that Malik Hooker and Jayron Kearse will be the starting safeties for the upcoming season. With that said, how much playing time do you see Donovan Wilson getting? — H. MELVIN / OCEAN CITY, NJ

Nick:More than you'd think. Wilson will play a lot in the nickel packages because Kearse should slide down to a linebacker role. Wilson just has to stay healthy – something he wasn't in 2021. If he can do that, and get back to the playmaker he was in 2020, this could be a big year for him. He's got a nose for the ball and he's a big hitter. I'd like to see him get back to that this year.

Rob: With Damontae Kazee no longer on the roster, there's a spot open for snaps in the safety rotation, especially if Kearse continues to play that linebacker/safety role in a three-safety package. Wilson played close to a third of the defensive snaps last year and I could see that happening again. Undrafted rookie Markquese Bell is a player to watch in Oxnard, though.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Interest In Suh? Big Camp For Trysten Hill?

What do you think Trysten Hill's role will be this year and is he at risk of being cut before the season starts if he doesn't show out at training camp?

news

Mailbag: Comp Picks? Tyler Smith's Best Spot?

Could the Cowboys be looking at three compensatory draft picks next year?

news

Mailbag: Add Veteran WR? Lock Up Pollard Now?

If Tony Pollard has a future with this team, why not sign him to a reasonable deal, $3-4 million a year for 2-4 years before he has a big season?

news

Mailbag: Reason For The Slump? Dak As A Runner?

I don't think that fans want Dak running 8-10 times a game, but at least two or three critical times. Your thoughts?

news

Mailbag: Kellen's Resumé? Sweeping The East?

Kellen Moore had a prolific offense on the highest-profile NFL team, tons of head coach openings this past year with offensive minded GMs, What do you think GM's see in him that worries them - and should it worry the Cowboys?

news

Mailbag: Too Much Down Time? Pollard & Kamara?

Could the Dallas Cowboys utilize Tony Pollard in a similar way that the New Orleans Saints have utilized Alvin Kamara?

news

Mailbag: What's The NFC East Pecking Order?

Dallas just seems like they lost the most and did the least to replace, I guess. What's your thoughts on where we are going to be in the division?

news

Mailbag: Schultz's Future? Hot Seats?

How hot is Coach McCarthy's seat? Barring major injuries, if the Cowboys go 11-6, make the playoffs, but lose in the first round, is he safe?

news

Mailbag: Could Will Grier Land Backup QB Job?

I followed Will Grier at West Virginia and thought he was a really good quarterback. What are his strengths and weaknesses and what do you think about his potential as the backup to Dak?

news

Mailbag: Pollard Returning Punts? Next For Micah?

With Tony Pollard on our team and the coaches seeming to have trouble getting him touches on offense, why don't the Cowboys have him doing punt returns with his explosiveness?

news

Mailbag: Diggs' INT Total? Schultz Contract Status?

How would you view Diggs' season this year if his numbers ended up similar to Anthony Brown's from a season ago: maybe a couple more interceptions, but a solid season?

Advertising