Mailbag: Can The Cowboys Wait At Cornerback?

Let's say some other team picks Patrick Surtain at 7, 8 or 9, which I think are the three most likely positions for him to go before the Cowboys pick. Should the Cowboys immediately grab the No. 2 cornerback on their list with their pick, or is the cornerback position deep enough in this draft that the Cowboys can get a really good corner with their second-round pick and grab another player in the Top 10? — STEVE HILCHEY / AUSTIN, TX

David: I can only speak for myself, but I'd feel perfectly comfortable drafting Jaycee Horn with the No. 10 overall pick. I think the Cowboys probably prefer Surtain, but Horn has the type of top-notch athleticism and competitive nature you want from the best corner on your team. He is perhaps not as polished as Surtain, but that part can be coached. It would be tempting to draft an offensive tackle if one is there, but I wouldn't even hesitate to turn in the card for Horn.

Nick: I'm honking the HORN right along with Dave. I've been saying this for over a month now. And I'm certainly not a draft expert that even studies it. But I like everything about Jaycee Horn. I like his toughness. His cover skills. I like the fact he played for a team that doesn't have a ton of other five-star players that help him. I love that his dad played 10+ years in the NFL as a receiver. While there might be a stigma on corners and their hands, I doubt he has that. So if he's there at 10 and you can't find a trade partner that makes sense, I would do that.

Mel Kiper's latest mock draft has the Patriots moving from 15 to 10 by swapping picks with the Cowboys in order to draft Justin Fields. Let's say that that trade plays out. Do you think Surtain would still be there at 15 or do you feel Dallas has decided to go with the best available player? Also, what other compensation do you think the Patriots would have to give Dallas to make that move? — MARK SOMMA / GAINESVILLE, VA

David: As always, it's important to remember that you should never say never. I don't think Patrick Surtain will last to No. 15, but I also didn't think there was any chance CeeDee Lamb would hang around to No. 17 – so you simply never know. If I were the Cowboys, I would try my hardest to get New England's 2022 first-round pick, as well as maybe their third-round pick this year. That's a steep price, but guess what – if you want your quarterback of the future, you've got to pay up. If the Patriots absolutely wouldn't do that deal, I'd probably settle for taking their second-round pick (46th overall) and one of the three fourth-round picks. Dropping from 10 to 15 should still get you a very good player, and I'd have another Day 2 pick as well as three picks in the fourth round. I could work with that.