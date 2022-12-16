Mailbag: Can the Offense Find Focus Early?

Nick: Honestly, I've said this before but the quarter that gives them the most problem is the second quarter. I guess, technically the first half is still "early" in the game but I think the Cowboys have been rather good to open the game. But in the second quarter, they seem to have a lull and the games are closer than they need to be at halftime. What can they do? Make those quick sideline adjustments to keep the defense on its toes. And the same needs to be said on the other side of the ball. For some reason - right before halftime as been an issue. Just have to find that consistency to build a lead and then extend on it.