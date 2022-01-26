Mailbag: CeeDee Lamb's Progress? O-Line Options?

Seems to me that after the re-signing of players to keep, shouldn't O-Line be another priority? Left guard could use an upgrade, both physically and not a liability for penalties. Sound reasonable, if there's any better guards out there as free agents? – JUAN HERNANDEZ / LONGMONT, CO

David: As far as upgrading the current roster, I'm not sure there should be a bigger priority than offensive line. I don't know if it's realistic to sign a starter in free agency. That sounds very expensive. But in addition to Connor McGovern and Matt Farniok, I think it's at least worthwhile to consider La'el Collins as a possible guard in 2022. If not that, then there's always the draft. If I could wave a magic wand and have a fantastic interior offensive lineman fall to the Cowboys at No. 24, that's exactly what I'd do.

Rob: Yep, I said last week that adding depth and competition on the line is one of the top priorities, more likely through the draft than free agency, which would be a challenge because of the salary cap. The Cowboys lost to the 49ers and Chiefs in part because they didn't win the line of scrimmage.

A lot of fingers are being pointed at Amari Cooper, but I don't recall CeeDee Lamb being all that productive down the stretch or vs K.C. without Amari. From what I see it is difficult to evaluate where he produces the most. – NATHAN MATTISON / GLENN FALLS, NY

David: I thought CeeDee had a pretty solid season overall – but he did not measure up to the hype coming out of training camp. In August, he absolutely looked like a guy who was about to take over the league. And while he had 1,100 yards and some nice moments, I don't think that's what we saw in 2021. Getting the ball into Cooper and Lamb's hands more consistently needs to be a focus for this coaching staff.