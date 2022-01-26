Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: CeeDee Lamb's Progress? O-Line Options?

Jan 26, 2022 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Helman_Dave-HS
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagDavid Helman & Rob Phillips
Mailbag--CeeDee-Lamb’s-Progress--O-Line-Options--hero
AP Photo/Ric Tapia

Seems to me that after the re-signing of players to keep, shouldn't O-Line be another priority? Left guard could use an upgrade, both physically and not a liability for penalties. Sound reasonable, if there's any better guards out there as free agents? – JUAN HERNANDEZ / LONGMONT, CO

David: As far as upgrading the current roster, I'm not sure there should be a bigger priority than offensive line. I don't know if it's realistic to sign a starter in free agency. That sounds very expensive. But in addition to Connor McGovern and Matt Farniok, I think it's at least worthwhile to consider La'el Collins as a possible guard in 2022. If not that, then there's always the draft. If I could wave a magic wand and have a fantastic interior offensive lineman fall to the Cowboys at No. 24, that's exactly what I'd do.

Rob: Yep, I said last week that adding depth and competition on the line is one of the top priorities, more likely through the draft than free agency, which would be a challenge because of the salary cap. The Cowboys lost to the 49ers and Chiefs in part because they didn't win the line of scrimmage.

A lot of fingers are being pointed at Amari Cooper, but I don't recall CeeDee Lamb being all that productive down the stretch or vs K.C. without Amari. From what I see it is difficult to evaluate where he produces the most. – NATHAN MATTISON / GLENN FALLS, NY

David: I thought CeeDee had a pretty solid season overall – but he did not measure up to the hype coming out of training camp. In August, he absolutely looked like a guy who was about to take over the league. And while he had 1,100 yards and some nice moments, I don't think that's what we saw in 2021. Getting the ball into Cooper and Lamb's hands more consistently needs to be a focus for this coaching staff.

Rob: CeeDee Lamb did take a step forward this season and overall, I thought he built a good rapport with Dak after they only played together in five games last year. Wasn't perfect; he had four drops, according to STATS, and there were some miscommunications on routes, which is normal between quarterbacks and receivers. But I agree with Dave that he can be a larger focal point of the offense next year.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Spotting The Ball? Does Dak Stack Up?

Do you think Dak elevates the team or does the team elevate him? Dak is being paid to produce like the guys we saw this weekend, but I don't think he has it in him if the opposing team is competitive.
news

Mailbag: 49ers Changing Opinions? O-Line Play?

With the 49ers ousting the Packers, does this change how the Cowboys, and more so how Dak, is viewed for losing to them in the wild card round? How would things change if the 49ers made it to the Super Bowl? 
news

Mailbag: Why Pollard Didn't Get More Touches?

Why was he used so little in a game where the offense definitely could have used a spark?
news

Mailbag: Tougher Schedule In '22? Fix Penalties?

This year Dallas gets the Bucs, Bengals and at Green Bay as a "reward" for finishing first. Do you think that will have a negative impact on next year?
news

Mailbag: What About The Other Snap? Top 3 Needs?

What do you consider the Cowboys' top three needs heading into this offseason? 
news

Mailbag: Early Analysis On Upcoming Free Agents

Let's look to the future. Which upcoming free agents do we have a good chance to keep, and who will we probably lose?
news

Mailbag: Is Dallas Being Disrespected?

How about we play that disrespect card and use it and be the team that comes out like a house on fire and goes up 14-0 early, rather than being on the receiving end?
news

Mailbag: Top Dal-SF Memory? Offense or Defer?

With the history of these two teams, what are some of your favorite games, plays, or memories from this rivalry? 
news

Mailbag: Wilson's Fit? Breakout Candidate?

Without taking anything away from Gallup, is it possible Cedrick Wilson actually does more for this offense? 
news

Mailbag: SF's D-Line? Coordinator Speculation?

Do you think they would be willing to use him more as a 6th OL in this game, especially to help out in the interior? 
news

Mailbag: D-Ware's HOF Chances? A Notable Snub? 

Do you think DeMarcus Ware will make it in his first year of eligibility? 
Advertising