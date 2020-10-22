Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Challenges For Teams With New Staffs?

Oct 22, 2020 at 09:00 AM
dal-hs.jpg
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Auping_Jonny-HS20
by DallasCowboys.comNick Eatman & Jonny Auping
Mailbag-Challenges-For-Teams-With-New-Staffs-hero
Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

It seems easy to attribute the defense's struggles to a new scheme with a new coaching staff and the challenges of making that change during the COVID pandemic and the limitations that has created. It may well be fair, but can you compare it to other teams that have also changed coaches/schemes this offseason to help us gauge how much of the struggles might be reasonably attributed to that factor? — JEFF JOYCE / SHAWNEE, KS

Nick: For the most part, the teams with new coaches/schemes have had their issues. The one exception has been Cleveland, who started out slow, but have picked it up lately. I would be surprised if they made the playoffs considering how they've played against two division teams, but we saw what they did here against the Cowboys. Let's not forget, that most of the staffs with new coaches and schemes are because the team wasn't very good last year, prompting a change in the first place. Yes, it might sound like an excuse, but it's a valid one. Teams that are trying to change the culture and change the philosophies, are having to do so with virtual meetings, keeping distance and all other restrictions that we're dealing with. Yes, other teams are handling it better than the Cowboys. But I do believe they're the only first-place team right now with a new coach. Even though the division is pretty terrible at the moment.

Jonny: I think it's a fair point across the board. The only team that made a head coaching change this offseason and has a winning record is the Cleveland Browns. Now, they're defense isn't exactly turning heads through six games either, but if you look at the difference between them and the Cowboys, they at least have Myles Garrett. They have players who prove how good they are to a viewer who knew nothing about the names on the jerseys. There are relatively fair excuses for the Dallas defense, but right now, it feels like addressing them won't make up for a lack of talent.

How did Connor McGovern hold up in his first starting action, and what are his strengths and weaknesses at guard? — JOE COOK / DALLAS, TX

Nick: There didn't seem to be a lot of major issues with him going into the game. It's not like the offense just overpowered the Cardinals once he got in, but we didn't see a lot of negative plays, and that's a start. McGovern said after the game he thought he did well. Let's not forget, it was his first game 2018 at Penn State. He hasn't really played in preseason at all. He needs to gain strength but he's a versatile lineman with position flex who should be able to rely on sound technique and quick feet.

Jonny: I think that game got so out of hand so quickly, it's hard to evaluate any one position. I wasn't too impressed, but the Cardinals are unique in that they blitz constantly. They aren't the best model for what he might look like against, say, Washington this week. He was drafted as a guy who could run block and pass protect with equal merit. He really does just need experience in my opinion. It's a tough time to ask Cowboys fans to be patient, but I do expect him to get better as the season progresses.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Assessing The Defense After Six Games?

After six games this season, the Cowboys' defense has now given up 20, 39, 38, 49, 34 and 38 points. Is this a bad scheme for the personnel, lack of talent, poor coaching, or all of the above? 
news

Mailbag: Whose Return Would Be Biggest?

Of those available to return to the active roster, which players must Dallas get back in the lineup in order to improve their play?
news

Mailbag: Early Impressions Of Tyler Biadasz?

How would you evaluate the play of Tyler Biadasz and is he the center of the future? 
news

Mailbag: Easiest Rookie Transitions? Outside Help? 

Can you really tell me there is no offensive lineman, defensive lineman, or safety out there that can be added today that couldn't also help this team immediately?
news

Mailbag: Contract Ramifications For Dak?

Do you think Dak Prescott's injury has cost him some money?
news

Mailbag: What's The Solution On The O-Line?

Would he be an improvement and get your best five guys out there? 
news

Mailbag: Help Coming Soon On Defense?

How confident are you thought that return of any of those starters throughout the season will actually give a meaningful boost to improve this defense?
news

Mailbag: Best Identity For The Offense?

Is it a smash-mouth running football team that chews up the clock and keeps its defense off the field, or a quick-strike, long ball team, or a balanced team 50/50 run-pass ratio?
news

Mailbag: Offense As Explosive As Stats Suggest?

Is it possible that they aren't as explosive as the numbers suggest?
news

Mailbag: What Happened Against The Run?

They changed coaches, personnel, schemes and everyone from Rod Marinelli and Jason Garrett to now Mike McCarthy and Mike Nolan and the players have said stopping the run is the priority. Why? 
news

Mailbag: Finding Snaps For Pollard?

Why is TonyPollard MIA? Is he currently in the coach's doghouse? 

Advertising