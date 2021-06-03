Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Changes To Roster Rules? Neal At S?

Jun 03, 2021 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Helman_Dave-HS
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagDavid Helman & Rob Phillips
Mailbag-Changes-To-Roster-Rules-Neal-At-S-hero

For a team with so little resources put into the safety position and a stacked linebacker group, why are we paying Keanu Neal to move to linebacker? I would be perfectly happy with LVE, Parsons, Smith, Cox as our starting LBs. Is Keanu Neal more valuable as a safety? — AMOS LONGSTREET / ROSEVILLE, CA

David: I've got to be honest, I was pretty shocked when word came down that Neal would be playing linebacker. For all the reasons you just listed, it does seem like it'd make sense to have him working at safety. Having said that, the defensive coordinator has worked with Neal for five years and should have a clear idea of his strengths and weaknesses. I don't have a problem trusting Dan Quinn that this is a good idea. Although I do worry about the depth of the safety spot.

Rob: Don't forget another ex-Falcon who played for Quinn, Damontae Kazee, was brought in to be more of a cover safety. Kazee and Donovan Wilson could be a solid combo. With Neal at linebacker, seems like Quinn is looking to add speed to the position and a sure tackler who presumably can help shore things up against the run. Look at how Dallas drafted — that's by far the biggest priority. Plus, last year we saw the Cowboys essentially drop safeties down as linebackers in certain packages, so it's not a brand-new concept.

The Cowboys had several injuries last year. While players are showing resilience in recovery, do you believe there will be a call to expand roster further than the COVID allowance? — CARL DORSEY / BUFFALO, TX

David: Nothing has been made official yet, but there have been several reports that the league is considering keeping several of its modified roster rules from 2020. I'm firmly in favor of that. It always seemed dumb that a sport with so many injuries had such big limitations on who could come back from injured reserve, and how quickly that could happen. And the expanded practice squad was clearly beneficial for everyone – teams and players. We may have to wait a bit to see what the league decides, but I'm going to go ahead and guess that we'll see several of those changes kept moving forward.

Rob: NFL Network said yesterday that last year's IR return rules and 16-man practice squads will probably stay in place, so it wouldn't surprise me if the 55-man game day roster did, too. We're still in a pandemic and COVID cases are still a possibility, even though things (thankfully) are looking up. Makes sense to roll over those rules for at least another year

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Trying To Work A Mid-Summer Trade?

Given the injury history of LVE and Neal and how Jaylon played last year and the rookies are still rookies, is it smart to make any moves right now?
news

Mailbag: Outlook At FS? Strength Of Schedule?

Why hasn't this coaching staff brought in a veteran presence at free safety to help the young secondary and who's going to play that position for us this upcoming season? 
news

Mailbag: Quinn's System Helping Vander Esch?

How did Leighton Vander Esch look in OTAs and do you think he will fit in with Coach Quinn's defensive scheme? 
news

Mailbag: Adding More Overall Team Speed?

Teams who play in domes generally have a lot of team speed, especially on offense. Do you think this is going to change with the current coaching staff? 
news

Mailbag: Fixing The Defense Up The Middle?

It looks like we have addressed the defense up the middle, in the draft and free agency. Do you think this will enhance play on the outside? 
news

Mailbag: Will The Scheme Help Tank? Heavy At WR?

I think everyone would like to see DeMarcus Lawrence's sack numbers go up this year. How can Dan Quinn's defensive scheme do that?
news

Mailbag: Bradlee Anae's Role? Rookie FA To Watch?

Who is your favorite undrafted free agent that you think will make the team and why?
news

Mailbag: Creating More Takeaways?

After last year, it seems like everyone is talking about stopping the run, but am I wrong or did the majority of our draft picks have interceptions to their name? 
news

Mailbag: Hopes For The 2020 Class In Year 2?

How many players from last year will still make the team and how has your draft grade for it change since?
news

Mailbag: Favorite Roster Long Shot? LB Shuffle?

There's always an outside bet to ma e the roster that everyone is pulling for each year. Who do you think is going to fit that role this year and why?
news

Mailbag: Zeke Rebound? Trade For A Backup QB?

Do you see Zeke having a Pro Bowl season again? 
Advertising