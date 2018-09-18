Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Choosing Receiver Help? Defense First?

Sep 18, 2018 at 10:14 AM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Mailbag091818-hero

What's wrong with Lance Lenoir? I see they are talking about bringing in more depth, possibly Brice Butler? What's wrong with bringing Lenoir up? He led the team in preseason, right? Give the man his shot, why not? - ERIC AUSTON / WILLIAMSBURG, VA

Rob: If they do sign Butler, I think it has to be because of his experience playing in this system. Agree that Lenoir had a very good preseason and put himself in consideration for a spot. I do wonder about keeping seven receivers, though, if that's the case. Almost assuredly someone would have to be inactive every week, right?

Bryan: I asked Garrett that exact question and said they'd rather look at Butler at this time. Butler is a different type of receiver skill and size wise. 

---

Two years ago the Cowboys' offense helped the defense out by sustaining long drives and controlling TOP, keeping the defense fresh. Can you guys talk about how the roles have changed and how the defense now helps the offense? - JENNIFER ROMAGE / REDLANDS, CA

Rob: No question the defense has been the most impressive group of the three phases. They've got a chance to be even better as they get healthier and when David Irving gets back from suspension. I do think the offense is still capable of helping them. That eight-plus minute touchdown drive in the fourth quarter against the Giants is the formula the offense wants.

Bryan: More three and outs mean more possessions for the offense. Sack/fumbles mean more short field drives. I still think this offense is going to have to help the defense with more points. If they can build leads then they can really turn this defense loose on the pass rush.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: What positions could still use help?

And should we really expect much from guys coming in so late? Have there been players added after the cut-down day in recent years who went on to make a significant impact? 
news

Mailbag: Approach to filling the practice squad?

What is the philosophy and approach to filling the practice squad? Is it simply taking the next-best 16 players after roster cuts, regardless of position? 
news

Mailbag: What are expectations for Lance?

It sounds like most people are happy about the Trey Lance trade, but what should we really expect from him here?
news

Mailbag: Any cut-down day surprises coming?

Any under-the-radar guys (pet cats!) you're hoping make the roster? 
news

Mailbag: Who needs to have a good showing?

Saturday's game is the last chance for some of these young players to show us what they've got. Who will you be watching?
news

Mailbag: How does Mazi improve at the snap?

I keep reading about how Mazi Smith needs to improve his quickness at the snap, that he's getting pushed back at the line of scrimmage. Is it truly a problem? 
news

Mailbag: Loss of Overshown on special teams?

How big of an impact is the loss of DeMarvion Overshown going to be for the special teams?
news

Mailbag: Who will pick up short-yardage gains?

Are we sure that Rico Dowdle or Malik Davis can do the job? 
news

Mailbag: How did depth of defensive line play?

How do you think the guys who will make up the depth of the defensive line played? 
news

Mailbag: Anything different for second game?

Is this second preseason game approached any differently by the coaching staff? Or is it just another chance to evaluate the young guys?
news

Mailbag: Evaluating young players vs. backups?

How do you truly evaluate how good the Cowboys' younger guys can be, knowing they're facing NFL backups right now?
news

Mailbag: How close is battle for second QB spot?

Do we believe the coaching staff is protecting Rush and the battle for the second quarterback job isn't all that close?
Advertising