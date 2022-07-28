Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Comparing Sam Williams To Parsons? 

Jul 28, 2022 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Rob Phillips
Mailbag--Comparing-Sam-Williams-To-Parsons-hero
AP Photo/Gus Ruelas

Sam Williams and Micah Parsons had almost identical measurables at their combines. Do we expect to see Sam used as only an edge rusher or do we see Dan Quinn get creative with the disguises and dispatch Sam and Micah with speed to get after the quarterback in different packages? — AMOS LONGSTREET / ROSEVILLE, CA

Nick:I expect Dan Quinn to get creative with Williams once again like he did Parsons. But it starts with Micah. I think the big thing here is that the Cowboys decide how they want to play Parsons and then everyone else will follow after that. And yes, it includes Williams, who is already showing some of those traits that had the Cowboys so excited on draft day. I don't know if it's safe to just compare measurables at the combine. Obviously, Parsons was a high first-round pick and many people think the Cowboys reached to get Williams in the second. If all the NFL teams thought they were the same, Williams would've gone much higher. But I get where you're going with that. Williams does have some similar traits. And if he's anything close to what Micah was as a rookie, the Cowboys could have a special defense.

Rob: I guess we'll find out over the next few weeks. It's worth noting that Sam Williams wasn't just an edge rusher at Ole Miss. He lined up in a number of spots along the D-Line in college, and last year we saw Quinn move guys around – Parsons, obviously, but also DeMarcus Lawrence inside in certain packages – to get the best players on the field and create mismatches. Wouldn't surprise me if we saw that with Williams, too.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Your Choice For A Big-Name Free Agent?

There are still some big-name players on the market. Is there one you would like to see that happen with?

news

Mailbag: 3 Needs For A Deep Playoff Run?

For the Cowboys to get to the NFC Championship game this season, what do you think are the top three things that need to happen?

news

Mailbag: Best Position Battle In Training Camp?

Now that training camp is finally here, what's the biggest position battle that fans should be looking out for?

news

Mailbag: Scheming Against Exotic Blitzing Teams?

The game against the Broncos last year proved to be the blueprint on how to beat the Cowboys. What can the Cowboys do on offense to scheme against exotic blitzing teams?

news

Mailbag: Identifying The Potential "Trap Games"

When I look at the schedule, I always try to chalk up the "easy" wins, the games you don't have to really worry about. But which game like that do you think could be a trap?

news

Mailbag: How Markquese Bell Contributes in 2022?

I'm a Jersey guy, so I love seeing the positive updates for Markquese Bell. What is his realistic ceiling for this season?

news

Mailbag: Expecting Any Animosity From Schultz?

So with no deal in place between Dalton Schultz and the Cowboys, do you foresee any lingering animosity between the two sides this year?

news

Mailbag: Is More Tackles A Good Thing For Parsons?

I was noticing in your countdown the other day about Micah Parsons maybe getting more than just 64 tackles last year. Do you really think that's a good thing?

news

Mailbag: Has Zeke's Blocking Been Undervalued?

To me, Zeke's ability as a blocker is way undervalued. Do you agree, and why is that not of paramount value to the team?

news

Mailbag: Predicting This Year's Punt Returner?

I read that a bunch of candidates fielded punts during OTAs, but is there a favorite for the job at this point? And could CeeDee Lamb possibly do it again?

news

Mailbag: Aaron Donald vs. Larry Allen In His Prime?

I would love nothing more than to be able to see Larry Allen in his prime go toe-to-toe with Aaron Donald of the Rams. Head-to-head, who do you think wins that battle?

Advertising