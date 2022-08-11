Mailbag

Mailbag: Concern About Wide Receiver Overblown?

Aug 11, 2022 at 09:00 AM
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagRob Phillips & Patrik Walker
Don't you think all the gloom and doom about wide receiver is overblown? With Michael Gallup and James Washington both likely to return in September, and plenty of time to scheme for those early games they're missing, could we live for a few weeks with our young, inexperienced guys prepared mainly for spread formations and riding the bench? Or do you think a roster move for veteran depth is necessary? – LES HOFFMAN / PELL CITY, AL

Rob: No, I still think anytime two of a team's most experienced receivers are unlikely to be ready for the start of the season, that's a concern on some level. I don't think it's a red-alert situation as long as guys step up. We're seeing that in these practices with Noah Brown, Jalen Tolbert, Simi Fehoko and Dennis Houston making plays. That said, there's still a long way to go here – the games are the best measure – and you cross your fingers that no one else gets banged up between now and Week 1.

Patrik: 'Tis the season for many to overreact in one direction or the other, but the truth lies somewhere in-between the knee jerk emotions. Two things are true when it comes to the Cowboys current corps of receivers: no WR other than CeeDee Lamb or Noah Brown have an NFL touchdown, yet there's a whole lot of potential in upstarts like Jalen Tolbert, Dennis Houston and Simi Fehoko (KaVontae Turpin?). It's unclear how it all shakes out but if (if if if) the young wideouts continue their current trajectory through preseason games and into Week 1, it's plausible they could surprise some people as early as Sept. 11 – though that doesn't mean it's a bad idea to at least consider adding a veteran (e.g., T.Y. Hilton) at some point in the event things don't go as planned.

