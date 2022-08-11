Mailbag: Concern About Wide Receiver Overblown?

Don't you think all the gloom and doom about wide receiver is overblown? With Michael Gallup and James Washington both likely to return in September, and plenty of time to scheme for those early games they're missing, could we live for a few weeks with our young, inexperienced guys prepared mainly for spread formations and riding the bench? Or do you think a roster move for veteran depth is necessary? – LES HOFFMAN / PELL CITY, AL

Rob: No, I still think anytime two of a team's most experienced receivers are unlikely to be ready for the start of the season, that's a concern on some level. I don't think it's a red-alert situation as long as guys step up. We're seeing that in these practices with Noah Brown, Jalen Tolbert, Simi Fehoko and Dennis Houston making plays. That said, there's still a long way to go here – the games are the best measure – and you cross your fingers that no one else gets banged up between now and Week 1.