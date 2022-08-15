Mailbag: Concerns & Standouts From Denver Game?

Kyle: It's interesting because the focus of penalties, my positive and my negative all circle around one unit, the offensive line. I really liked the way Dallas ran the ball throughout the game. Five yards per carry across the trio of tailbacks including Malik Davis, Rico Dowdle, and Aaron Shampklin was extremely encouraging. However, where the run blocking was working, the pass protection was not. There was such little time to throw for both Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci that it was tough to get a great read on the rest of the offense. If the pass protection from the offensive line depth can catch up with their efficient run game, this offense could be okay.