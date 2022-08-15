Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Concerns & Standouts From Denver Game?

Aug 15, 2022 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
Youmans_Kyle-HS22
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagKyle Youmans & Rob Phillips
Mailbag--Concerns-&-Standouts-From-Denver-Game-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

Besides the penalties, what's one concern and one positive thing you took from the Broncos game? - MIKE S. / DALLAS, TX

Kyle: It's interesting because the focus of penalties, my positive and my negative all circle around one unit, the offensive line. I really liked the way Dallas ran the ball throughout the game. Five yards per carry across the trio of tailbacks including Malik Davis, Rico Dowdle, and Aaron Shampklin was extremely encouraging. However, where the run blocking was working, the pass protection was not. There was such little time to throw for both Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci that it was tough to get a great read on the rest of the offense. If the pass protection from the offensive line depth can catch up with their efficient run game, this offense could be okay.

Rob: The swing tackle spot is still a mystery to me. Maybe they'll look to sign a veteran after final cuts. Maybe Tyler Smith will eventually start to cross train there. Maybe Josh Ball will continue to progress and take the job (last week was his first-ever work against another NFL team, joint practice or game). But right now that's a spot that doesn't seem settled. On the plus side, the top two draft picks (Smith and Sam Williams) were productive, even though it wasn't perfect.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Do Camp Trends Carry Into Season?

Are there any early indicators in training camp that you find translate to which direction a season can go?

news

Mailbag: Concern About Wide Receiver Overblown?

Could we live for a few weeks with our young, inexperienced guys prepared mainly for spread formations and riding the bench?

news

Mailbag: Seeing Any Progression From Bohanna?

How has Quinton Bohanna looked at camp? Haven't heard a lot about him. Do you see any progression from his rookie season?

news

Mailbag: Are Cowboys' Linebackers Best in NFL?

Do you think the Cowboys linebacker core of Micah Parsons, Anthony Barr and Leighton Vander Esch is the best in the NFL?

news

Mailbag: Who's Impressing On The D-Line?

I have noticed that the chatter of defensive tackle need has subsided for now. I feel we have a bit of everything at the position — a rotation of guys with size, athleticism, rush ability. How does the group look in pads?

news

Mailbag: Simi Fehoko Standing Out In Camp?

How has Simi Fehoko looked in training camp thus far?

news

Mailbag: Do The Cowboys Need A Veteran Kicker?

I'm pretty nervous about the lack of a veteran kicker on the team, even if it's just for competition. How do you feel about the kicking competition so far in camp?

news

Mailbag: Should WR Injuries Mean More Pollard?

When you couple James Washington's injury with the uncertain return date of Michael Gallup, that has to make Tony Pollard as a receiver as a more viable option than ever before. Do you agree?

news

Mailbag: Time To Hit The Panic Button At WR?

With Michael Gallup likely to miss the first couple of games and with James Washington breaking his foot, is there reason to be concerned with the lack of veteran depth at the WR position entering this season?

news

Mailbag: Players To Watch For In Pads?

Who are you most looking forward to watching in pads starting Monday?

news

Mailbag: The Stat-Line Schultz Needs For New Deal?

What type of season does Dalton Schultz need to have to secure a long-term deal with this organization?

Advertising