Mailbag: Confident Starting Connor Williams?

JEREMY MORRIS

I keep hearing about Connor Williams' athletic ability. To be honest I hear that and think finesse. To paraphrase Nate from Hangin With The Boys, I don't care if you can jump on top of a skyscraper. Can you line up and mash the face of the man in front of you?

Bryan: Connor Williams is a very athletic player but if you do study his game while at Texas, there is some finish to him. I didn't have a problem with his toughness, but where I did have a problem is there were snaps where he lacked some upper body power.