Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Cooper Hypothetical? Maximizing Micah?

Feb 16, 2022 at 09:00 AM
dal-hs.jpg
18-Helman_Dave-HS
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
by DallasCowboys.comDavid Helman & Nick Eatman
Mailbag--Cooper-Hypothetical--Maximizing-Micah-hero
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Both Jerry and Stephen have said they will have to make some tough choices this off season. So here is a "hypothetical" choice, but may not be that far from a real possibility. If the choice came down to keeping Amari and losing both Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson, or cutting Amari and thus being able to afford and sign both Gallup and Wilson - which option would you choose? — DAVID NYSTROM / LOUDON, TN

David: I'm keeping Cooper and not thinking that hard about it, with all due respect to Michael and Cedrick. I just happen to think Amari Cooper is still one of the 10-12 best receivers in the league. He's versatile, he's the best route runner, and he has proven his ability take over a game. He didn't do that much in 2021, but I would argue he wasn't given a lot of opportunity. Cooper and CeeDee Lamb gives you on of the best receiver tandems in the league, and you could fill it out with good drafting – something the Cowboys have proven they can do in the past.

Nick: Look at the Rams just now. Who won that game for them? Who carried them to the Super Bowl in the first place? Great players! I don't know if that's the recipe for all teams, but I think the Cowboys need to keep their great players. Amari Cooper is a great player. So I'm keeping Amari and I'll just find other receivers to fill in. I like Gallup and Wilson but they were third and sixth-round picks. They can be replaced.

If we simply look at the facts without overthinking, the best defense was with Parsons putting pressure on the quarterback. It's no coincidence that in the same time period Diggs had his streak of interceptions. With this and other scenarios, why not stick with what is working. No need to get creative or over think when something has the makings of success. — RICK LAWS / BOUNTIFUL, UT

David: Without overthinking, I thought the defense also looked pretty good when Micah was making plays in coverage downfield, tipping passes for Jayron Kearse to intercept and breaking up touchdown passes at the pylon. We talk so much about how the Cowboys aren't creative enough, and how they don't actually maximize the talent of some of their players. And yet, that's exactly what they did with Micah Parsons this season. I can't think of a reason why you'd want to change it.

Nick: I disagree. I think it's the perfect time to get creative when you have a player like this. There's a belief within the organization that Micah Parsons wouldn't be special if he was just a pass-rusher or just a linebacker. But if he can do both, and the offense doesn't really know where he's going to line up, he can be really special like that. And to answer your own question, I think this was working. And that's why the Cowboys are going to stick with that plan.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Future HOF? Pollard In Deebo-Type Role?

While expanding CeeDee's play to include plays out of the backfield, I think the player with the physical characteristics to make more plays like Deebo is Tony Pollard. What do you think? 
news

Mailbag: Drafting A Kicker? Moving Zack Martin

When Connor McGovern filled in at RG, he was great. Why not solve the offensive line issues by putting Zack Martin at LG, McGovern at RG, and then drafting for the future at LT and possibly C? 
news

Mailbag: Lights Too Bright? LVE's Future?

I haven't heard much about Leighton Vander Esch since the season ended. I know the team did not pick up his fifth-year option, but do you see him in their future plans at all? 
news

Mailbag: Free Agent Priority? Collins To Guard?

Do you think moving Terence Steele to right tackle and La'el Collins back to guard is being considered as an option if the draft/free agency don't go as planned?
news

Mailbag: Future At OT? Trade Considerations?

If cutting and trading a player has the same financial ramifications, why would a team even consider cutting a player with no compensation? 
news

Mailbag: Biggest Problem Along The O-Line?

I believe you win in the playoffs in the trenches. With that in mind: on the O-Line, is C, LG or LT the biggest priority all things considered?
news

Mailbag: Overrated Team? Kellen Moore's Future?

I've never been a Kellen Moore fan. How is a backup QB qualified for that position? Now that he's been passed over after his interviews shouldn't we pass as well?
news

Mailbag: Should Pollard Get More Snaps Than Zeke? 

Should Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott each get the ball about 50% of the time? Should Pollard have been the starter?
news

Mailbag: O-Line Draft Needs? More Hurry-Up?

It seems that through the years whenever Dallas needed a score late in the fourth quarter they would go to their hurry-up offense with much success. Why don't they run more of that early in their games?
news

Mailbag: Pro Bowl Hate? Save Money With Amari? 

I'm all for saving money but should we really get rid of our best receiver? Maybe we work on getting him the ball more rather than cutting him. 
news

Mailbag: Adopting Rams' Win-Now Approach?

The Rams sacrificed their future by trading away their draft, and obviously it worked because they are in the Super Bowl. Shouldn't Dallas be doing some of this to get to this level? 
Advertising