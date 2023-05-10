Mailbag: Could Any UDFAs Make An Impact?

Nick Harris: The group of undrafted free agent signings is intriguing, and while we won't get our first look at them until later this week at rookie minicamp, there are a couple of names I'm already attaching my eyes to. First off, North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke reeled in $200,000 in guaranteed money, which is a very clear indicator of high expectations for the former Bison. How could he be used in the offense? Is there a Kyle Juszczyk type of ceiling here? The fact that either of those are valid questions at this point have me excited for what his contributions could be. On the defensive side, I really like the athleticism and backfield presence from Florida A&M edge Isaiah Land. The 2021 FCS Defensive Player of the Year accumulated 27 sacks and 37.5 tackles for loss in his final two collegiate seasons, and the expectation is that there will be a high floor for what he can do in the backfield at the NFL level. At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, there will need to be some muscle added to his frame, but if he can retain his athleticism, I think there is a wide-open opportunity for Land to make a claim in a wide-open linebacker room.