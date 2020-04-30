Mailbag: Could Chidobe Awuzie Play Safety?

Mailbag

Speculation has arisen with recent comments by Coach McCarthy about having an existing player who could fill the safety need. Do you see Chido being a good candidate? MIKE RIECK / CANADA, TX

Nick: I can't see that scenario right now. He's really the best cornerback you've got. Then again, if Diggs impresses early and Anthony Brown returns to form, maybe it's something to consider. But I just can't see that happening. This is a big year for Chido and I would imagine he'll be ready to step in as the No. 1 cornerback.

David: It makes sense to me. He's got the frame to play safety, he did it in college, and he's only got one year left on his deal - so the coaches are probably less worried about messing with his development. Me personally, I don't like the idea of reducing depth at cornerback. But I can understand why they might want to move him.

Looking at the players the Cowboys drafted, who do you think can help improve our special team play?— RON STOKES / SAN ANTONIO, TX

Nick: The obvious answer is Reggie Robinson II – he only blocked a kick every year he played at Tulsa and he plays every unit. He's really the only legitimate option in this class considering they drafted a center and quarterback in the later rounds. But maybe Bradlee Anae has some athleticism to help on special teams, too.

David: There are a lot of exciting options. It's been well-documented that CeeDee Lamb and Trevon a Diggs both returned punts in college. For my money, I'm really intrigued by the fact that Reggie Robinson blocked four kicks during his college career.

