Mailbag: Could Chidobe Awuzie Play Safety?

Speculation has arisen with recent comments by Coach McCarthy about having an existing player who could fill the safety need. Do you see Chido being a good candidate? — MIKE RIECK / CANADA, TX

Nick: I can't see that scenario right now. He's really the best cornerback you've got. Then again, if Diggs impresses early and Anthony Brown returns to form, maybe it's something to consider. But I just can't see that happening. This is a big year for Chido and I would imagine he'll be ready to step in as the No. 1 cornerback.

David: It makes sense to me. He's got the frame to play safety, he did it in college, and he's only got one year left on his deal - so the coaches are probably less worried about messing with his development. Me personally, I don't like the idea of reducing depth at cornerback. But I can understand why they might want to move him.

Looking at the players the Cowboys drafted, who do you think can help improve our special team play?— RON STOKES / SAN ANTONIO, TX

Nick: The obvious answer is Reggie Robinson II – he only blocked a kick every year he played at Tulsa and he plays every unit. He's really the only legitimate option in this class considering they drafted a center and quarterback in the later rounds. But maybe Bradlee Anae has some athleticism to help on special teams, too.