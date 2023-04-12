Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Could Hilton Still Be A Fit With Cowboys?

Apr 12, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Spagnola-Mickey-HS
Walker_Patrik-HS22
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagMickey Spagnola & Patrik Walker
Mailbag--Could-Hilton-Still-Be-A-Fit-With-Cowboys-hero

At this point, is there any chance of T.Y. Hilton rejoining the Cowboys? With CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Brandin Cooks set as the top three, and young guys who need a chance behind them, could Hilton still fit in? – Adam Smith/Little Rock, AR

Mickey: First of all, what makes you think T.Y. Hilton wants to play from the start of this upcoming season? Remember, he only returned to ball last year after his kids' football seasons were completed. What if that is all he wants to do again? Next, while Hilton sure provided some production, the acquisition of Brandin Cooks should cool any obvious desire to bring back Hilton, even on a parttime basis. You can't keep getting older. At some point you must develop young talent. The Cowboys top three receivers will be – should be – CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Cooks. And it's too early to just give up on Jalen Tolbert. Remember draft and develop. Just because Tolbert didn't become a star as a rookie, doesn't mean you just give up on a third-round pick. He's got talent and appears just needed some time to acclimate to the pro game.

Patrik: I was all-in on re-signing Hilton to the roster instead of OBJ, considering the instant chemistry and impact provided in 2022 by Hilton on the field and in the locker room as a mentor for CeeDee Lamb. But with the addition of Cooks, I'm hard-pressed to envision the former Colt willfully walking into a situation where, at best, he might be WR4 fighting for some WR3 snaps with Michael Gallup — especially when you consider the fact Hilton has effectively proven to the entire league he's still an impact player; and one who's also healthy. In my eyes, that ship has sailed, and the Cowboys will move forward with trying to add another WR via the NFL Draft while also tasking Jalen Tolbert to take a fairly sizable step forward in Year 2 (in direct competition with anyone they might draft).

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Do The Cowboys Draft 30-Visit Prospects?

I'm curious if the Cowboys actually end up drafting many of their 30-visit prospects? Seems like most of the time they don't, at least with their early picks.

news

Mailbag: Could Davis Be The Answer At RB?

With Ezekiel Elliott gone and Tony Pollard coming off an injury, could Malik Davis be the answer?

news

Mailbag: Could Cowboys Rotate Offensive Tackles?

The Cowboys rotate defensive linemen to keep them fresh. Is there an opportunity to do this on the offensive line?

news

Mailbag: Key Position Cowboys Still Need To Address?

With all of the deals that have been made, is there one key position the Cowboys still need to address either by trade, free agency or in the upcoming draft?

news

Mailbag: If The Cowboys Picked First Overall?

Hypothetical question: If the Cowboys had the No. 1 overall pick this year and were not able to trade it, who do you think they would pick?

news

Mailbag: Which Assistant Coach Needs to Shine?

Which coach do you think really needs to shine for the Cowboys to have the successful season we are all hoping for this year?

news

Mailbag: More Talent Now - Offense or Defense?

From a sheer talent standpoint, as it stands right now, which side of the ball has more of it?

news

Mailbag: Can Alarcón Find A Place on Defense?

After three years as a developmental player on offense, which seems like a lot of conditioning and a ton of practice reps against NFL players, why is he now being moved to the defensive line?

news

Mailbag: How to Spend Remaining Cap Money?

With the Cowboys' remaining salary cap money, would you try to sign Lamb or Diggs to extensions, thus helping to secure the team's future? Or would you try to bring in another free agent who could help immediately?

news

Mailbag: What Will Prescott's 'Urgency' Bring?

Last week, Dak Prescott said, "The urgency is now." Do you think that kind of self-awareness will really bring some kind of greater commitment from Dak, or will he perhaps feel even more pressure to succeed?

news

Mailbag: Should The Cowboys Trade for a Guard?

While Jerry Jones said yesterday that he was ready to "go from within," would trading for a left guard to shore up the offensive line ahead of the draft still be a good idea?

Advertising