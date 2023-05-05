Mailbag

Mailbag: Could McCarthy Use Fullback More?

May 05, 2023
Nick Eatman & Mickey Spagnola
Getting fullback Hunter Luepke without spending a draft choice? Are you kidding me? Mike McCarthy had Pro Bowl fullback John Kuhn for several seasons in Green Bay. Might we see more use of a fullback with McCarthy now calling plays? – Kevin Newberry/Brownwood, TX

Nick Eatman: I can't tell you that I've seen him play before. But my understanding is that Luepke is going to play some tight end and H-back as well as a traditional fullback. But you never know how that's going to play out until they get here and start working with the rest of the guys. Who knows? Maybe he'll be a fullback and lead-blocker and all that. But something tells me that he's a little more offensive-minded and he could have some unique skills to bring to the table. I think if he makes the team, it'll be because he's got some pass-catching ability and of course, special teams. But that wouldn't mean he can't get the rock a few times down in the goal-line. The Cowboys are still looking for a big-body running back and I'm not ruling out that Luepke would compete for that role as well.

Mickey: If Luepke is good enough to make the team, McCarthy would be ecstatic to have a legit fullback to utilize instead of a tight end or an offensive lineman. He used Kuhn not only as a lead blocker but also to run the ball and as a receiver out of the backfield. Kuhn in 9 years in Green Bay ran for 15 touchdowns and added 9 more receiving. This guy might become the best of the undrafted free agents. He is ranked as the second best running back available as an undrafted free agent.

