Mailbag: Could McCarthy Use Fullback More?

Nick Eatman: I can't tell you that I've seen him play before. But my understanding is that Luepke is going to play some tight end and H-back as well as a traditional fullback. But you never know how that's going to play out until they get here and start working with the rest of the guys. Who knows? Maybe he'll be a fullback and lead-blocker and all that. But something tells me that he's a little more offensive-minded and he could have some unique skills to bring to the table. I think if he makes the team, it'll be because he's got some pass-catching ability and of course, special teams. But that wouldn't mean he can't get the rock a few times down in the goal-line. The Cowboys are still looking for a big-body running back and I'm not ruling out that Luepke would compete for that role as well.