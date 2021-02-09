Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Could More Legends Follow Pearson To HOF?

Feb 09, 2021 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
18-Helman_Dave-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & David Helman
Mailbag-Could-More-Legends-Follow-Pearson-To-HOF-herpo

Now that the Pro Football Hall of Fame finally got it right by adding Drew Pearson, do you think Chuck Howley, Lee Roy Jordan or Everson Walls will ever get that knock at the door? – WALT / TROY, NY

Nick: I would think Everson Walls would have a shot one day, considering he was very close just a few years ago. He was actually at the Super Bowl and didn't get that knock. So usually, when you're that close, I think he'll have a shot. I know people like to argue this, but I don't think it would hurt to put him in the Ring of Honor. Plus, he's so deserving in my opinion for many reasons. But we should have a Top 10 article on players that should be next in line for the Hall. Stay tuned for that.

David: Never say never. There's no time limit on Hall of Fame enshrinement, so there's no telling what happens in the future. But I will say that voting someone in after the fact is like pushing a snowball down a hill. You've got to get a lot of momentum to sway the right amount of people. Just look at how long it took Drew Pearson, for example. So it could certainly happen, but I don't think I'd look for it in the immediate future.

The NFL is a copycat league. Tampa won the Super Bowl mainly because of their defense, specifically its pass rush. Do you think Dallas should copy what Tampa did to New Orleans, Green Bay, and Kansas City and make defense a major priority going forth? – JAMES JORDAN / CONVERSE, TX

Nick: I don't think the Cowboys will do that, actually, as far as making it a top priority. I'm not sure you can say that Tampa Bay made it its top priority either. What they did do was sign some veteran players who have been successful with other teams and put them in a system to succeed. But that team also had a beast of a middle linebacker that just tracks the ball. The Cowboys have missed that guy in recent years. But this draft needs to be nearly all defense in my opinion, especially early. They have to try to find some ballers that can play right away.

David: All credit to the Bucs for a heck of an impressive playoff run, but let's not forget the Chiefs reached back-to-back Super Bowls because of an insanely talented offense. I'd go as far as to say I think Kansas City would be celebrating a second-straight championship if they hadn't been forced to play that game without either of their starting offensive tackles. The Cowboys have already allocated so much of their cap to their offense. Of course they need to improve their defense. But if this roster as it's currently constructed is going to climb to the mountaintop, I think it's going to be on the strength of that offense.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Why Different Standards For Dak & Zeke? 

Why is it you have differing thoughts about Dak and Zeke? Seems like the "glass half full" with Dak and "glass half empty" with Zeke.
news

Mailbag: Expectations For Compensatory Picks?

Given the fact Dallas will be getting five compensatory picks, do you think it's more likely they trade up in the draft? 
news

Mailbag: Creating More Mismatches At TE?

Do you see the Cowboys utilizing more double tight end formations and passing out of that formation?
news

Mailbag: What If LA Or Detroit Had Called Cowboys?

It's conceivable to think the Rams would have made a similar trade for Dak, his own contract status being the major difference. If the same offer had come in for exchange of Dak would you do it?
news

Mailbag: Turning To The Draft For QB?

If it's hard to execute a trade of Dak Prescott, it sounds like you should be searching for the next quarterback in the draft. Maybe a third or fourth rounder could be developed into something. 
news

Mailbag: How Close Are The Cowboys To Contention?

Coming off a 6-10 season, without a franchise QB under contract long term, and with so many holes to fill, how far are the Cowboys away from a rebuild?
news

Mailbag: Salary Cap Situation Compared To Rivals?

In terms of cap space, are the Cowboys more limited than other teams, about average?
news

Mailbag: Assessing Draft Needs In The Secondary

If the Cowboys have two non-cornerbacks they can't pass up in the first two rounds, are there any options after Round 2?
news

Mailbag: Realistic Expectations For The Offseason?

With limited cap space, what is the realistic expectation to be able to upgrade on the defensive side of the ball? 
news

Mailbag: Kellen Moore's Impact On Dak?

So who is actually responsible for Dak's development?
news

Mailbag: COVID's Effect On The Free Agent Pool?

Might there be cap casualties that we aren't considering at the moment that the 'Boys might be able to pick up?

Advertising