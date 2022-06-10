Mailbag: Could Will Grier Land Backup QB Job? 

I followed Will Grier at West Virginia and thought he was a really good quarterback. What are his strengths and weaknesses and what do you think about his potential as the backup to Dak? – Roger Massey / Houston, TX

Nick: What I've noticed from him, all the way back to his college days, is he's got that swagger and confidence you're looking for. Then again, Ben DiNucci has it and it doesn't always translate to a great quarterback. But Grier has been pretty good so far in camp, to the point that he looks like solid competition for Cooper Rush. Of course, Rush has an edge in his experience and the fact he's won a game. But if all things are equal, Grier has a good chance to be the No. 2.

David: To be blunt with you, these last two weeks are the first I'm really seeing of him, given that he joined the team after training camp last year and we didn't get to see him practice. He seems to have a nice arm. Threw a really nice completion to Brandon Smith on Thursday afternoon. I also think he's got solid athleticism for the position. My guess is he's going to get a ton of playing time in the preseason, so we should get a nice, long look at him.

I love UDFAs, the ultimate underdogs when on a team and I usually cheer for them more than our draft picks. Who do you think is likely to be a starter from the UDFA class this year? – Kriztofer Caraang / Honolulu, HI

Nick: I felt like we tried to answer this question last week. It's hard to see a starter when I don't see many of the draft picks this year – and last year – getting starting jobs. Say what you want about the Cowboys, but they were a good team last year and should be pretty good again. So coming in and starting after not being picked at all seems unreasonable. If I have to pick a guy, I'll say safety Markquese Bell has a shot, he looks really good right now. And maybe eventually one of the centers – Empey or Lindstrom – can jump into the mix. Although both of them seem to be longshots. The only undrafted rookie who will likely make this team and contribute is kicker Jonathan Garibay.