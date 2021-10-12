Mailbag: Cowboys Still Peaking? Try Diggs At WR?

Can't remember having more fun watching a team come together. It's early, but don't you think our youth gives us an advantage over this historically long season? Don't we still have a lot of room to grow and improve? – LES HOFFMAN / PELL CITY, AL

Nick: This isn't normal, and if it was, it wouldn't be "fun" like you said. But this is somewhat like the 2016 season, which like this one, was coming off a losing record. That year was a lot of fun because you saw the youthful energy taking over the entire locker room. I don't know if the youth movement gives you an advantage in a longer season, but I don't think this is really a young squad. It has good young players but this is a core group of guys in their fourth-seventh year. They've been through the fire and seem ready to take that next step. But the next step is in New England – nothing further than that.

David: I don't know if the youth gives them an advantage, but the depth does. One of the most fun aspects about this season is watching guys step up their game when called upon. There are about half a dozen guys balling out right now who weren't viewed as starters when the season began. And then you factor in the help they'll get back eventually, from La'el Collins to DeMarcus Lawrence to Kelvin Joseph. This is about as deep a Cowboys team as I can remember covering.

I heard the radio guys discussing Trevon Diggs being like Deion and maybe he could play some wide receiver. Should we consider that or just let him play cornerback only? – MIKE S / RICHARDSON, TX

Nick: I do recall suggesting it a few weeks ago on our podcast and I think it got shot down pretty quick. And I can see why you'd argue both sides. Yeah, he's a playmaker and has the ball skills to play receiver. If he had gone to any place other than Alabama when he did, he'd probably be drafted as a wide receiver. But that being said, it takes a different set of player to go both ways at this level, even if it were spot duty at receiver. Plus, they're not hurting at receiver. Cedrick Wilson is about to be your fourth guy again. I think they're fine but I'm not suggesting Diggs doesn't have the skills to do it.