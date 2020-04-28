Mailbag

Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020

Mailbag: Cowboys Undrafted Rookies To Watch?

 by Nick Eatman & Jonny Auping
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The Cowboys have a history of having undrafted free agents that make the team and many who have been significant contributors. Of the 15 undrafted free agents reported to have agreed to terms with the Cowboys since the draft, which player(s) do you think have the best chance to make the Cowboys and contribute to the team? — SAM RUBENSTEIN / HENDERSON, NV

Nick: Good question and you're right, there always seems to be a few guys make the team. I'll give three names – Sean McKeon was a guy they nearly drafted in the fifth round but got him in free agency. It's a spot where he can possibly beat out Dalton Schultz. I also like safety Luther Kirk – the only safety added to the team this weekend. He was a big-time player on the FCS level. And then there's James Madison defensive end Ron'dell Carter, who apparently already has some guarantees in his contract that would keep him on the books. Sounds like the Cowboys have some big plans for him.

Jonny: Aaron Parker out of Rhode Island intrigues me the most. The top three receivers are well-established in Dallas, but they'll need depth. Parker didn't exactly play against the country's stiffest competition, but he was no slouch. He scored 30 touchdowns over his career and, at 6-3, he's got the size to make plays in the NFL. Sometimes for receivers in a position like this, chemistry with the quarterback is the difference between seeing real game snaps or not even making the team.

With a little luck at right defensive end, how good do you think we can be on defense this season? — SCOOTER HOFFMAN / BANDERA, TX

Nick: I think you answered it yourself. If they get some help at right end, they could be pretty good. I think another factor is Leighton Vander Esch and his neck injury. But if either Aldon Smith or Randy Gregory (or even both) can contribute, that would be a big step. Plus, Trevon Diggs has to be able to contribute early at cornerback. But I think it can be a good defense. Remember, the defense got better when the offense got better, too. If this offense can score some points, it'll only help the defense in the long run.

Jonny: I wouldn't say Dallas has the highest ceiling as a defense, but you are thinking about the right thing. If the production at defensive end is at an elite level it can mitigate quite a bit, and they could have, maybe, the 12th or so best defense in the league. Fortunately, we're all anticipating pretty high expectations for the Cowboys' offense so anything above an average defense is pretty great as far as I see things.

