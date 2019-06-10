Mailbag: Dak's Offseason; Bigger Red Zone Add?

It is well chronicled that the 2018 Cowboys had red zone struggles to say the least. Which of the returning players, Travis Frederick or Jason Witten, will make the bigger difference in the offense scoring touchdowns and not settling for a field goal? - AJ NARASIMHAN / SAN MARCOS, CA

Bryan: There is no question that having both Frederick and Witten back should help the red zone offense right off the jump. Frederick cuts the defense in half with his second-level blocks and Witten's big body and understanding of how to position himself to make those key receptions.