Mailbag: Defense's Potential? New LB's Impact?

JAMES DELEON

JUNCTION, TX

Is it just me or does it seem like this year's defense has more potential to be special than it has in almost 20 years? It seems like every day, plays are being made and we have more depth available.

Rob: Fast, aggressive might be the two best adjectives for this defense in camp so far – particularly the linebackers and secondary. Jaylon Smith looks like he's taken another step physically. The young secondary has promise. And given the absence of Maliek Collins and David Irving so far in practice – Collins is working his way back now – I'm pleasantly surprised at how well the tackles have played against this offensive line.