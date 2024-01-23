Mailbag: Did Cowboys make any progress in 2023?

Due to the playoff loss, it's easy to say the 2023 season as a whole was not a success, but I'm trying to determine if "progress" was made over the 2022 season. Yes, there were numerous individual accomplishments, records and awards, but did the Cowboys as a team make progress in 2023? – Dave Nystrom/Loudon, TN

Nick Eatman: Not an easy question to answer, simply because of the uncertainties that hover around this team right now, particularly on defense with Dan Quinn. Because, no matter what happened in the playoffs, continuity is always a big thing in sports. Sure, they got beat really bad by the Packers but over the course of the entire season, I still think it was rather successful because of the strides made by a young team, particularly with certain players. Seeing DaRon Bland step up his game was huge for the future. And Micah Parsons, while he had trouble getting a holding call, still showed that he can take over games, especially as a rusher. In just three years, he's doing things that has rarely been done in the entire NFL history. On offense, CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson showed the types of players that can be in this offense. I think Tyler Smith will become one of the best blockers in this league, regardless if he ends up at tackle or stays at guard. To me, those individual accomplishments will eventually help the entire team make progress.