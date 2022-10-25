Mailbag: Did Play-Calling Change With Dak Back?

Nick: Let's also factor in that the Cowboys didn't really practice much this past week heading into the game. Mike McCarthy changed up the schedule coming off a late-nigh return from Philly and so Wednesday's practice was a walk-through. So it shouldn't be a surprise that there wasn't a big change in the play-calling. They didn't execute as well as we all thought might happen against the Lions defense. But to me, it looked like the same type of game as we've seen with Cooper Rush. Neither quarterback ran the ball out of the pocket. That's what we've seen with Rush but with Dak, it has to be a part of his game. He's got the ability to get away from the pass-rush and pick up first downs on the move. That will probably happen with time.