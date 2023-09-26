Mailbag: Diggs make that much difference?

Is this how we are going to look moving forward without Trevon Diggs? This was supposed to be a shutdown defense. Does Diggs make that much of a difference in how the Cowboys play? – Sterling Ticeahkie/Walters, OK

Kurt: Diggs is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL so his absence is going to be felt. However, his season-ending injury can hardly be blamed for the surprising loss in Arizona. Take away the broken coverage on one play that led to a 69-yard completion and the Cardinals passed for 120 yards. You'd take that any day. So the Dallas defense should still be strong … but it wasn't, and that's where the concerns lie. While the pass rush remains a force, obviously the team's problem of stopping the run reared its ugly head again. And as Jesse Holley said on our _Hangin' With the Boys _podcast, they've got to earn their sack party, which sure didn't happen on Sunday as an at times over-aggressive front got exposed in the ground game. With or without Diggs, they're going to be a good defense, no doubt. There's too much talent and depth. But to truly be elite, to be a shutdown defense, the Cowboys have got to finally figure out some way to consistently stop the run. How do they do that? We're all anxiously waiting to find out.