Mailbag: Do The Cowboys Draft 30-Visit Prospects?

I'm curious if the Cowboys actually end up drafting many of their 30-visit prospects? Seems like most of the time they don't, at least with their early picks. – Darren Poupore/Asheville, NC

Kurt: Because no official list is provided by the team, figuring out who actually attends as part of the 30 visits is an inexact science. But one thing is certain – the Cowboys take these little get-togethers seriously. Just look at last year's draft. Sam Williams, who was taken in the second round, was reportedly a 30-visit prospect, as was DaRon Bland (fifth) and Devin Harper (sixth). Plus, Markquese Bell and Malik Davis were signed as undrafted free agents. That's probably a higher percentage than in most years, but just about every draft cycle sees players join the team who the brass brought in for a 30-visit evaluation. In fact, from 2005-18, of the Cowboys' 14 first-round picks, 13 had been a 30-visit invitee, including the likes of Zack Martin (2014), Ezekiel Elliott (2016) and Leighton Vander Esch (2018). Outside of Day One, Tony Pollard made a 30 visit, DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory, Xavier Woods, DeMarco Murray, the list goes on and on. So, yes, with 31 other teams making selections they may not wind up with a bunch of the 30-visit guys overall. But the Cowboys have spent valuable time and resources getting to know these players, so you can bet they'll be keeping an eye on them over the three-day draft.