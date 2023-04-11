Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Do The Cowboys Draft 30-Visit Prospects?

Apr 11, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
Youmans_Kyle-HS22
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagKyle Youmans & Nick Eatman
Mailbag--Do-Cowboys-Actually-Draft-30-Visit-Prospects-hero

I'm curious if the Cowboys actually end up drafting many of their 30-visit prospects? Seems like most of the time they don't, at least with their early picks. – Darren Poupore/Asheville, NC

Kurt: Because no official list is provided by the team, figuring out who actually attends as part of the 30 visits is an inexact science. But one thing is certain – the Cowboys take these little get-togethers seriously. Just look at last year's draft. Sam Williams, who was taken in the second round, was reportedly a 30-visit prospect, as was DaRon Bland (fifth) and Devin Harper (sixth). Plus, Markquese Bell and Malik Davis were signed as undrafted free agents. That's probably a higher percentage than in most years, but just about every draft cycle sees players join the team who the brass brought in for a 30-visit evaluation. In fact, from 2005-18, of the Cowboys' 14 first-round picks, 13 had been a 30-visit invitee, including the likes of Zack Martin (2014), Ezekiel Elliott (2016) and Leighton Vander Esch (2018). Outside of Day One, Tony Pollard made a 30 visit, DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory, Xavier Woods, DeMarco Murray, the list goes on and on. So, yes, with 31 other teams making selections they may not wind up with a bunch of the 30-visit guys overall. But the Cowboys have spent valuable time and resources getting to know these players, so you can bet they'll be keeping an eye on them over the three-day draft.

Nick: Not sure, there's much else left to say. Like Kurt said, sometimes they do, sometimes they don't. You have to remember just how long this draft process is for the scouting departments. For most fans, they start getting into the draft around January or February, and some have yet to start until a few days before the draft. For NFL teams, they've been studying these players for the last two years or so. From the scouts being on the road during the football season, to the Senior Bowl, combine, Pro Days and then these 30 visits and Dallas Day visits, there's a lot of chances to meet these players. Some years they are drafting a few of them that come in, but obviously, most of them are not drafted. But don't forget too that a lot of these rookies will be free agents in 3-4 years. It's not like the scouts and coaches throw away their notes. You never know when they'll need them again.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Could Davis Be The Answer At RB?

With Ezekiel Elliott gone and Tony Pollard coming off an injury, could Malik Davis be the answer?

news

Mailbag: Could Cowboys Rotate Offensive Tackles?

The Cowboys rotate defensive linemen to keep them fresh. Is there an opportunity to do this on the offensive line?

news

Mailbag: Key Position Cowboys Still Need To Address?

With all of the deals that have been made, is there one key position the Cowboys still need to address either by trade, free agency or in the upcoming draft?

news

Mailbag: If The Cowboys Picked First Overall?

Hypothetical question: If the Cowboys had the No. 1 overall pick this year and were not able to trade it, who do you think they would pick?

news

Mailbag: Which Assistant Coach Needs to Shine?

Which coach do you think really needs to shine for the Cowboys to have the successful season we are all hoping for this year?

news

Mailbag: More Talent Now - Offense or Defense?

From a sheer talent standpoint, as it stands right now, which side of the ball has more of it?

news

Mailbag: Can Alarcón Find A Place on Defense?

After three years as a developmental player on offense, which seems like a lot of conditioning and a ton of practice reps against NFL players, why is he now being moved to the defensive line?

news

Mailbag: How to Spend Remaining Cap Money?

With the Cowboys' remaining salary cap money, would you try to sign Lamb or Diggs to extensions, thus helping to secure the team's future? Or would you try to bring in another free agent who could help immediately?

news

Mailbag: What Will Prescott's 'Urgency' Bring?

Last week, Dak Prescott said, "The urgency is now." Do you think that kind of self-awareness will really bring some kind of greater commitment from Dak, or will he perhaps feel even more pressure to succeed?

news

Mailbag: Should The Cowboys Trade for a Guard?

While Jerry Jones said yesterday that he was ready to "go from within," would trading for a left guard to shore up the offensive line ahead of the draft still be a good idea?

news

Mailbag: Do The Cowboys Still Need Linebackers?

Even with the Cowboys bringing Leighton Vander Esch back, am I the only one who thinks they still need linebackers? Do you think we'll see them address the position in free agency or wait until the draft?

Advertising