Mailbag: Do The Cowboys Still Need Linebackers?

Even with the Cowboys bringing Leighton Vander Esch back, am I the only one who thinks they still need linebackers? Do you think we'll see them address the position in free agency or wait until the draft? – James Blas/Kunkletown, PA

Patrik: No, you are not the only one and, to be frank, I'm at a loss as to why anyone would believe they're all set at the position. I listed LVE as the second-most important in-house free agent to keep this offseason, behind only Donovan Wilson. And successfully doing so basically just kept the LB corps from being in shambles, but it did not fix the pre-existing depth issue that was made worse by Anthony Barr hitting free agency. Without Barr under contract, the Cowboys have only two impact LBs to point at: LVE and Damone Clark. That's because while Jabril Cox has a high ceiling, he also has much to prove to become a key player on defense in 2023, and the other present LBs are guys who spent 2022 on the practice squad (Malik Jefferson and Devin Harper). Oh, and by the way, Luke Gifford left in free agency. So if Vander Esch misses any amount of time, with the current rotation, just how much of a drop-off would the Cowboys see at the position? That's scary, and it's proof the team absolutely has to address the role of LB either in outside free agency and/or in the upcoming draft.