Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Does Focus Now Have To Be Drafting Defense? Running Back Roles?

Apr 29, 2016 at 04:09 AM

OTIS HUDSONGREENSBORO, NC

With the running back spot locked up, does this now turn into a defensive-minded draft or do the Cowboys try to get their quarterback since they missed on the trade up for Paxton Lynch?  If it is defense, where do you think they go? I like Noah Spence if available.

Rob: I don't think there's any doubt the Cowboys need depth on the defensive line and in the secondary. Eventually I think they'll look to draft help there over the next couple days. That being said – at the risk of sounding repetitive – they're looking for value first over need. That they apparently were willing to give up other picks try to move up for Paxton Lynch – Denver ultimately made the deal with Seattle, parting with the No. 31 and 94 picks – is proof that they're not focused solely on defense.

David: It's not lost on the Cowboys that they need to address their defense – they said as much last night. Having said that, this team did a lot of research on the quarterback position these last four months, and I'm confident they're going to pick one at some point. They still have eight more picks to make. I won't be surprised if a pass rusher and a quarterback join the roster on Friday night.

SHAUN RODVOLDCOLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Can you tell me if there are any holes in Zeke's game? Also, with this selection, who is the odd man out?

Rob: The only real criticism you hear from outside draft observers is he doesn't necessarily have breakaway speed. Not to make a direct comparison to the NFL's all-time leading rusher, but you heard the same thing about Emmitt Smith, and he had deceptive speed in the open field. I'm guessing the Cowboys feel Elliott has the explosiveness to break loose for deep runs that might've only gone for 20 yards last year. And he's so well-rounded as a player – he's one of the better blockers in this year's running back class – that he can stay on the field for all three downs. I see him getting plenty of touches as a rookie.

David:The main reasoning behind picking Elliott is that there aren't many – if any holes. Stephen Jones said on Thursday that Elliott is the most well-rounded back to come through the draft in "many, many, many" years. As for the other question, I'm not sure there is one for the time being. It's not unusual for an NFL team to carry four running backs. On top of that, there's still the possibility that Lance Dunbar starts the season on the PUP due to his injury. I'm not sure the Cowboys plan on parting ways with any of their runners at this point in time.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Why Not Move Zack Martin To Tackle?

With the injury to Tyron Smith, is it possible the team rolls out this lineup in Week 1: LT Terence Steele, LG Tyler Smith, C Tyler Biadasz, RG Connor McGovern, RT Zack Martin?

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Receiver Competition?

With KaVonte Turpin's performance against the Chargers, is there only one slot left open at receiver?

news

Mailbag: Turpin Replacing Pollard On Kickoffs?

Will KaVontae Turpin's breakout game make the Cowboys consider not only naming him the primary punt returner so CeeDee Lamb can focus on offense, but also the kickoff returner instead of Tony Pollard?

news

Mailbag: Assessing Connor McGovern's Camp?

How has Connor McGovern looked in practice and the preseason games?

news

Mailbag: Establishing A Run-First Offense?

Do you think the Cowboys will continue to establish a run-first offense into the regular season?

news

Mailbag: Interest in Adding Former Texas Kicker?

Now that the LA Rams have waived Cameron Dicker, should we bring him in for some extra competition at kicker?

news

Mailbag: Roster Predictions For Defensive Backs

Sure, there are locks, but what about CJ Goodwin, Kelvin Joseph, Nahshon Wright, Daron Bland at cornerback and Israel Mukuamu, Tyler Coyle, and Markquese Bell at safety? What are your predictions?

news

Mailbag: Breakout Season For Noah Brown?

According to the constant reports of his elevated wide receiver play, he has the potential to step in as the viable WR3 role. But is this showing a mirage?

news

Mailbag: Fixing "Chunk Plays" & Penalties in 2022?

Do you think the "chunk" plays are something that can be addressed, or are they just a byproduct of Dan Quinn's philosophy of defense?

news

Mailbag: Concerns & Standouts From Denver Game?

Besides the penalties, what's one concern and one positive thing you took from the Broncos game?

news

Mailbag: Do Camp Trends Carry Into Season?

Are there any early indicators in training camp that you find translate to which direction a season can go?

news

Mailbag: Concern About Wide Receiver Overblown?

Could we live for a few weeks with our young, inexperienced guys prepared mainly for spread formations and riding the bench?

Advertising