Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Does new offense fit Gallup's play?

Sep 21, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Harris_Nick-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Nick Harris
Mailbag--Does-new-offense-fit-Gallup’s-play-hero

Given the way the Cowboys have looked the first two games, I can't complain. Still, I find it odd that Michael Gallup hasn't been more a part of the offense. Does this new "Texas Coast" offense not suit his style of play? Could he potentially be a trade candidate? I hate saying that because I like him and his skill set, but he doesn't seem very involved in the system so far.Adam Lopez/Frisco, TX

Nick Harris: This new offense that we've seen in the first two weeks has been predicated on taking advantage of the short-to-intermediate game and getting the ball out quick. As a result, we've seen guys that can get open quickly such as CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard get active in the receiving game quite a bit, but for a guy like Michael Gallup who doesn't necessarily excel at releasing off the line and creating quick separation, it's made things difficult for him to get involved. With that being said, I think a solid opportunity awaits in Arizona for him to get involved more than we've seen in the first two weeks against an inexperience secondary. As for being a trade candidate, I wouldn't go that far just yet with Gallup considering that the talent is still there and the potential for him in this offense still exists. It will just take some creativity to find his permanent role.

Patrik: This marks the third time I've been posed this question this week and I'm not saying that to knock it, I'm saying it to provide validation that you're not the only one outside of the build who is asking it. I would have liked to see more from Gallup in Week 2 (rain and no need to take risks in Week 1) but, in the absence of Brandin Cooks, it was Jalen Tolbert stepping up as the secondary contributor in the receiving corps, the tight ends notwithstanding. But that doesn't mean, yet, that he's a square peg in a round hole. He also wasn't really targeted against the Jets, but Tolbert was, and I could argue both sides of the coin as to why that might've been. In all, it's still only Week 3 and not even the Cowboys know what the "Texas Coast" offense looks like at full throttle, so how can fans and analysts? And, for that reason, I'll reserve judgment on the fate of Gallup in this new-look offense — feeling his skill set will come into play on more than one occasion this season and, if it does, then that'll answer the question. And, if it doesn't, that will answer the question as well. With 15 regular season games remaining and [hopefully] a playoff run, let's not go throwing away a former 1,000-yard receiver in mid-September.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Encouraged or worried about O-line?

Should we be more worried about the wear and tear already on our offensive line starters?
news

Mailbag: Is red-zone offense really a concern?

Is too much being made about the Cowboys' red-zone offense? Or is this something that could be a problem going forward?
news

Mailbag: Thinking behind using Turpin more?

I was surprised how Mike McCarthy utilized KaVontae Turpin in the offense. I like it, but what's the thinking behind getting Turpin more involved? 
news

Mailbag: Tight ends' pass-catching a concern?

The negative that stood out to me was the passes that the tight ends failed to haul in. I know the rainy night played a part, but is this a concern at all going forward?
news

Mailbag: Are the Cowboys really this good?

40-0, on the road, against a division rival … are the Cowboys really this good? Is it time to book a flight to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl?
news

Mailbag: How long for offense to find rhythm?

With the Cowboys opening up the season at the rival Giants, do you think it was wise to enter the season with a "rusty" starting lineup?
news

Mailbag: Best way for McCarthy to use speed?

What is the best way Mike McCarthy can use our new skill players to keep defenses off balance and help Dak score points?
news

Mailbag: McCarthy going for it on fourth down?

Will we see Mike McCarthy skip field goal attempts more this year and go for it on some questionable fourth downs?
news

Mailbag: Is Smith's injury a worrisome reminder?

Is the Offensive Line a house of cards that could bring the Cowboys whole season tumbling down?
news

Mailbag: Would Parsons be more effective at LB? 

Are the Cowboys missing out by not varying up the defense and using Micah Parsons' sideline-to-sideline speed back there more?
news

Mailbag: What positions could still use help?

And should we really expect much from guys coming in so late? Have there been players added after the cut-down day in recent years who went on to make a significant impact? 
Advertising