Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Does Prescott's streak feel different?

Nov 28, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Daniels-Kurt-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Kurt Daniels
Mailbag--Does-Prescott’s-streak-feel-different-hero

We've seen Dak Prescott have similar streaks like this in the past, but something feels a little different about it this time. Would you agree? What's the reason?– Willow Fox/New York

Nick Eatman:I think what feels different is the amount of blowouts we've seen from them here this year. Yes, Dak is on fire and we've seen that before. But the Cowboys are not really messing around with these lesser teams anymore. We did see that once in Arizona but I think we all know why that  happened like that. This offensive line is playing at a high level and it's allowing Dak to fully go through his reads and progressions and find the right target. The play-calling is clicking as well. But overall, yes I think Dak is playing at the highest level that we have seen right now. But as we all know, it won't matter if he doesn't find a way to carry it over to the games that count the most. 

Kurt: I completely agree. This is the hottest streak Prescott has ever been on and he's showing no signs of slowing down. And during this stretch he has given credit to those around him, such as an improved offensive line, a true playmaker in CeeDee Lamb and, of course, the play-calling of Mike McCarthy. There's more movement, more downfield shots, more creativity and consequently more points being put on the board. But don't discount what Prescott himself is doing. He's taking greater advantage of his mobility, be it through running the ball or just by moving out of the pocket to avoid the rush. In addition, as simple as it sounds, he's also just been healthy. This is the first time he's appeared in each of the Cowboys' first 11 games of the season since 2019. There was the fractured ankle that ended his 2020 campaign, a strained calf in 2021 and thumb surgery last year. Just when he'd get rolling, he'd have to stop and more or less start over again. Thankfully, that hasn't been the case this year. Throw in his own maturation as a quarterback and his growing comfort in McCarthy's offense and perhaps it's no surprise that Prescott is now firmly in the hunt for league MVP honors.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: A legit chance to land LB Shaq Leonard? 

Do we have a legitimate chance to get Shaq Leonard? This doesn't seem like the type of move we do in the middle of the season. But is it possible and if so, would this be a good fit? 
news

Mailbag: Can Lawrence help run defense at DT?

With the struggles against the run being up the middle again, should the Cowboys look at using DeMarcus Lawrence more at defensive tackle?
news

Mailbag: Is Bland now in DPOY conversation?

At what point does the NFL world take notice of what DaRon Bland is doing and start putting him in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year?
news

Mailbag: Will McCarthy stay with hot hand?

Could we see a heavier reliance on the run game? Or do you think Mike McCarthy will continue with the hot hand and let Dak Prescott cook? 
news

Mailbag: Let Pollard be change-of-pace back?

Tony Pollard excelled when coming in as that change-of-pace back behind a bulldozer in Ezekiel Elliott. So why not use Rico Dowdle as that heavy hitter and let Pollard come in behind him to do what he does best? Or is it truly just the offensive line's play that hasn't allowed Pollard the gaps to hit?
news

Mailbag: Any concern about level of competition?

Are you concerned about the level of competition leading up to the Eagles rematch on Dec. 10? Any ideas on how we stay at a high level, regardless of the competition?
news

Mailbag: Was Parsons used differently against NYG?

Micah Parsons was a non-factor during the Giants game with zero sacks and zero tackles. Is there something we don't know or was he being used differently?
news

Mailbag: Are Terence Steele's struggles due to ACL?

Is Terence Steele perhaps still hampered by his ACL injury from last December? 
news

Mailbag: Will we see changes at receiver?

Given the lack of production behind CeeDee Lamb, do the Cowboys feel changes are needed at the position? What can be done? 
news

Mailbag: Does penalty reputation hurt Cowboys?

I know that the NFL mantra is that the officials "call 'em as they see 'em," but have the Cowboys acquired a reputation for committing penalties such that the referees look harder when it involves Dallas? 
news

Mailbag: Right target selections at crucial points?

What do you make of Dak Prescott going to secondary receivers like Jalen Tolbert and Luke Schoonmaker at crucial points in the game? 
Advertising