 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Does The Spencer Signing Alter Draft Needs?

Apr 28, 2014 at 01:16 AM
Mailbag_042814_650.jpg



SEAN RICHARDS
KINGSTON, PA
Ok, Spencer is back, but we don't know about his current playing status. Does his signing change the way we look at the draft this year or not?

Rowan: It shouldn't. I think the Spencer signing is more of a wait-and-see type deal. He's been working out in Dallas and at Valley Ranch, so the team doctors and trainers should have a feel for where he's at in his recovery. I wouldn't be surprised if it's still a while before he's out practicing, but if they can get a fraction of the player they used to have in Spencer prior to the knee injury, then an affordable one-year deal makes sense. But it doesn't mean defensive end is no longer a need.

David: It's a pretty similar situation to the Henry Melton deal. Spencer is a great player, and you certainly want him as a starter on your line – provided he's healthy. Having him on the roster and aiming to be healthy by September is definitely encouraging, and might lessen the pressure to draft defensive linemen a little bit. But there's no way the Cowboys should be banking on Spencer to salvage their defensive end production. Maybe they don't need to draft an end at No. 16 overall, but they still need to address the position in this draft.

COREY SMITH
YANTIS, TX
We saw Anthony Spencer and Jason Hatcher do it. Who will be the next breakout Cowboy veteran? Orlando Scandrick?

Rowan:That's as good a guess as any and certainly possible if he maintains the starting outside corner spot. He's certainly not as seasoned a veteran as those others you mentioned, but I'll go with Tyrone Crawford. The Cowboys had high hopes for him before the Achilles injury early in camp, [embedded_ad] and we saw what Barry Church could do after getting healthy following that major surgery. I think Crawford's a good breakout candidate.

David: Entering his third year, I think it's fair to call Morris Claiborne a veteran at this point – and it needs to be Claiborne. The No. 6 pick has accumulated more injuries than interceptions to this point in his career, and the pressure is on him to live up to his billing. He needs  to make the jump if the Cowboys' defense is to improve, and he'd also be doing himself a huge favor. The Cowboys will no doubt use his 2014 form to help decide whether or not to exercise the fifth-year option on his contract.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: The best all-time offensive line?

Going back over the years, the Cowboys have been blessed with several Hall of Fame offensive linemen. If you had to create an offensive line out of the best linemen in team history, who would be your starters? Any backups? Please don't leave out the 1970s.

news

Mailbag: Should Guyton move to right tackle?

With uncertainty at both tackle positions, wouldn't it be worth trying to move Tyler Guyton back to his natural right tackle position? And then have Nate Thomas and Drew Shelton battle for the left tackle spot?

news

Mailbag: Logic of minicamp in June?

I've always questioned the logic of a three-day mandatory minicamp in June. It seems to me that in three days (and really two since they didn't practice the last day), they are just getting things started, and then it's over. Then there is a significant gap in time before the real training camp starts, and the learning and conditioning begin again. So what outcomes were the Cowboys looking for in those three days?

news

Mailbag: Is Blue ready for a second-year leap?

Jaydon Blue was electric at Texas but struggled last year with the Cowboys. Any chance he takes a second-year leap? If not him, then who?

news

Mailbag: Learning from Bengals on WR deals?

Is what happened in Cincinnati perhaps a caution for the Cowboys in regard to having two high-priced receivers? The Bengals signed both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to big contracts and now are struggling to field a serviceable offensive line and defense.

news

Mailbag: Thoughts on team after minicamp?

With the end of minicamp and offseason activities, how do you currently feel about the team? Is there still work to be done as far as the roster?

news

Mailbag: Which coach will make biggest difference?

Out of all the new position coaches, who do you think will make the biggest difference?

news

Mailbag: Overshown's health a factor for Green Dot?

Is it a concern at all that DeMarvion Overshown is being considered for Green Dot responsibilities? He has yet to prove he can stay healthy for an entire season.

news

Mailbag: Is Lawrence expected to start?

Normally, first-round picks are expected to be starters, but because Caleb Downs was selected at No. 11, it doesn't seem like Malachi Lawrence, the 23rd overall pick, is facing that same pressure. What do you think? Should he be a day one starter?

news

Mailbag: Could Cowboys go light at cornerback?

If Caleb Downs lines up in the slot corner, does that mean three safeties and two cornerbacks in the nickel package? If so, would that require the team to carry an extra safety and possibly go light at corner on the 53-man roster?

news

Mailbag: Which skill player makes a big jump?

Of the offensive skill guys, who has the potential to make the biggest jump this upcoming season?

news

Mailbag: Will defense take longer to learn?

I keep hearing how detail-oriented Christian Parker's defense is, but does that mean it will take the players extra time to learn it until they are able to play quick and free in this scheme? Those extra fractions of a second needed to pay attention to the minor details can make a huge difference. What do you guys think?

Advertising