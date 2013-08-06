Mailbag: Does Williams' Growth Hurt Harris' Progress?





G SURITA

HARGILL, TX

Has the development of Terrance Williams hindered that of Dwayne Harris?

David: Hindered? I wouldn't go that far. Williams is certainly going to push Harris for playing time and could wind up grabbing the No. 3 wide receiver spot. But Harris is the most veteran wideout behind Dez Bryant and Miles Austin, so he should have every opportunity to secure his spot.

Rowan: I don't think so. Harris has gotten fewer reps as the third receiver, but he's also in his third year now. He knows the offense well at this point, and I think the Cowboys already have a good idea of what Harris can provide.

RICKY BROWN

JACKSBORO, TN

Is Ronald Leary an upgrade at guard?

David: To this point, I'd say so. At the very least, Ronald Leary has been able to make it to the field and stay there. The Cowboys' ground game looked pretty formidable against Miami on Sunday, and the team's backs had plenty of success running left – to Leary's side. I like his chances of keeping the job based on merit alone, but I like those chances even better the longer Livings stays injured.

