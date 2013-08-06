Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Does Williams' Growth Hurt Harris' Progress?

Aug 06, 2013 at 02:05 AM
mailbag_080613_650.jpg


G SURITA
HARGILL, TX

Has the development of Terrance Williams hindered that of Dwayne Harris?

David: Hindered? I wouldn't go that far. Williams is certainly going to push Harris for playing time and could wind up grabbing the No. 3 wide receiver spot. But Harris is the most veteran wideout behind Dez Bryant and Miles Austin, so he should have every opportunity to secure his spot.

Rowan: I don't think so. Harris has gotten fewer reps as the third receiver, but he's also in his third year now. He knows the offense well at this point, and I think the Cowboys already have a good idea of what Harris can provide.

RICKY BROWN
JACKSBORO, TN

Is Ronald Leary an upgrade at guard?

David: To this point, I'd say so. At the very least, Ronald Leary has been able to make it to the field and stay there. The Cowboys' ground game looked pretty formidable against Miami on Sunday, and the team's backs had plenty of success running left – to Leary's side. I like his chances of keeping the job based on merit alone, but I like those chances even better the longer Livings stays injured.

[embedded_ad]

Rowan: It certainly seems that way. Leary looks like one of the few players on the line who can overpower a defender, and the way the Cowboys ran the ball Sunday hasn't hurt his cause. With the athleticism of Tyron Smith and the bulk of Ronald Leary on the left, I don't see any reasons the Cowboys would stop running that direction. They still have a long way to go on the line, but the addition Leary and Travis Frederick starting could make a significant impact on a stagnant running attack.

Photos from the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, OH >>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: A New Doomsday? Extension Options?

'Doomsday' is name we hold dear for the most fearsome defenses in Dallas Cowboys history. Has this defense raised itself to that standard? 
news

Mailbag: Getting Coaches To Stay In Dallas?

With no cap ramifications with a coaches salary, do you think it is possible that Jerry Jones can offer Dan Quinn a high enough salary to make him stay rather than accept a head coaching position elsewhere?
news

Mailbag: Playing For Seeding? Keeping Momentum?

In your opinion, was the victory against Washington a reflection of the Cowboys we should expect to see going forward or is it a reflection of the fact that they were playing a bad team?
news

Mailbag: Thoughts On Kelvin Joseph's First Start?

Kelvin Joseph seemed to make the most of his opportunity on Sunday night. What did you think of his performance against Washington? 
news

Mailbag: Who Else Should've Made The Pro Bowl?

All five of Cowboys Pro Bowlers are deserving but I felt like Jayron Kearse and Randy Gregory should've been there too. As good as this defense has been, I thought they should be on the list as well. Thoughts?
news

Mailbag: Championship Defense? Play Calling?

I trust Dak, Kellen and company to work their way out of the apparent funk, do the Cowboys really even need much from their offense than eliminating turnovers if the defense simply continues to ascend? 
news

Mailbag: Regrading Last 2 Drafts? Future OT Option?

Josh Ball never seems to be mentioned when discussions of future offensive tackles are made, but has there been any evaluation of his talent to determine if he fits into future plans? 
news

Mailbag: Time To Worry About Zuerlein? Tiebreakers?

I'm not advocating to get rid of Greg Zuerlein because of his strong leg and he is pretty clutch when it comes to kicking field goals. Is there anything that you guys can see during practices? 
news

Mailbag: Trying More Screens? Signing A FA RB?

Am I oversimplifying it or is it fair to say the screen game is underutilized? 
news

Mailbag: FA Decisions? Where's The Deep Ball?

Do you think part of the problem with the offense is the lack of throwing the deep ball and stretching the defense? 
news

Mailbag: Future Outlook At Offensive Tackle?

I know it's early to think about the 2022 draft, but when will this team invest in a top 1-3 round pick on securing a real left tackle to reinforce that position? 
news

Mailbag: Could Parsons Help This Offense At RB? 

Micah Parsons had 27 rushing TDs and 1,200-plus rushing yards at running back as a high school senior. What do you think of giving him five or six snaps a game on offense, possibly out of the wildcat? 
Advertising