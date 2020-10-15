Mailbag: Early Impressions Of Tyler Biadasz?

Mailbag

How would you evaluate the play of Tyler Biadasz and is he the center of the future? — TOM GARRETT / FREEPORT, FL

David: I'd hate to tab anyone as the starter of the future after one start, but I'm very impressed with how well Biadasz has adapted so far. On a team that's been crippled by injuries, I've had zero concerns about him stepping in for Joe Looney, and that's about as high a compliment as I can give the guy. It's early, but I'm optimistic about what this start means for his career trajectory.

Rob: Dave's right, it's very early. From everything we've heard about Biadasz so far, he's done a good job taking over the pre-snap communication that is such a critical part of the center's job. With Tyron Smith and La'el Collins injured, I know there's been a lot of debate about whether the Cowboys should move Zack Martin out to right tackle. But I think there's a real benefit for Biadasz to play next to Martin and Connor Williams. He's off to a good start.

Do you think Garrett Gilbert is an upgrade over having Blake Bell take some QB snaps? — GARET TANAKA / WAILUKU, HI

David: With all due respect to "The Belldozer," absolutely Gilbert is an upgrade. Blake Bell was a decent college quarterback whose primary weapon was his size and athleticism. He rushed for twice as many touchdowns as he threw for during his Oklahoma career. He also hasn't played quarterback regularly since 2013. Gilbert might not be amazing, but he has regularly been getting quarterback snaps at the professional level for the past six years.

Rob: Yes, I do. Gilbert only has six career NFL pass attempts, but he's been a quarterback in the league – in camps, practice squads and active rosters – since 2014. Blake Bell has adjusted to and trained for the tight end position for the last several years. And with Tyron and La'el hurt, I think Bell's presence as an in-line blocker will be important for the offense moving forward.

