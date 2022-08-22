Mailbag: Establishing A Run-First Offense?

After watching the preseason games against the Broncos and Chargers, it appears that the Cowboys are trying to establish a run-first offense. Do you think this will continue into the regular season? If so, do they keep an extra pass catching running back and go lighter on receiver even though they are already thin at receiver? — RANDY BUFFINGTON / GLEN ROCK, PA

Nick: I don't really think you can see a style of play based off the first two preseason games. The backup QBs are still rather inexperienced, playing behind a really young O-line and throwing to even younger receivers. Not to mention this is a preseason game with a long flight to follow. So let's run the ball, try not to give away too much offense and let's get out of there. Now, I still believe all teams will try to establish a running game of some kind. The Cowboys will do that as well, but I don't think you'll see more backs or less revivers than we're used to.