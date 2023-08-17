Mailbag: Evaluating young players vs. backups?

Patrik: I love this question, because it's a perennial struggle in the NFL as a whole. Fact is, until you see the young guys perform against the best starters in the league, you won't truly know what they're capable of, but it's also true that how they perform against any NFL talent whatsoever also tells a tale. For a guy like John Stephens Jr., who looked really good in the fourth quarter against the Jaguars backups, you have to give the high grade while also knowing you need to see him against better competition. But, guess what? I've seen him in camp practices against the first-string Cowboys defense (mercenaries) and he's still holding his own, so jot that down. For Vaughn and Overshown, well, both were lined up against starters against Jacksonville before the Jaguars sent in the backups, and neither of the Cowboys rookies looked as if they cared about the change. They just kept eating and, guess what? They've also made impact plays against the Cowboys first-team defense in camp practice. So, in all, keep in mind that you should be grading these guys by what you see in preseason games … and … what you can't see in camp practices (this is where leaning on credible analysts with access comes into play).