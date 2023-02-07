Mailbag: Expecting Ezekiel Elliott Back in 2023?

Jerry and Stephen Jones both said from the Senior Bowl last week that they wanted Ezekiel Elliott back. I know he's a fan favorite and popular among teammates, but given his salary and the decrease in his production last season, is this the right move? – Derek Sanders/Austin, TX

Nick: There's a ton of hypotheticals in here. For Zeke to be back, yes there will probably be a salary decrease and his role will likely change as well. But even with that a reduction in salary – something both sides will have to agree to – it still seems difficult figuring out his role. We're expecting Tony Pollard to be re-signed or given the franchise tag and I'd also imagine a running back will be drafted, rather high. So if those two things happen, it's hard to see a role for Zeke, even at a lower price. Depending on where they draft a back, but I'd think he would be the No. 2. So even if Zeke is the third, it's probably a little too expensive for someone who probably won't be play special teams. So I say all of that to say, that right now it seems like it'll be a challenge to have him back, but again, that's without knowing what the price will be. The Cowboys say there is a value in what he brings to the team with his leadership, experience, grit and toughness. I guess we'll find out what the price will be.