Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Explaining The New Roster Rules?

Sep 04, 2020 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Helman_Dave-HS
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagDavid Helman & Rob Phillips
Mailbag-Explaining-The-New-Roster-Rules-hero

I understand that there is still a 53-man roster and now a 16-man practice squad. For game day, two practice squad players can move to the active roster. Do you get two more added to the 46-man game day roster? What happens to the two players after the game -- revert to practice squad or remain on roster, seeing as you can only promote a guy two times before exposing them to waivers? It's confusing. Thanks. — HOWARD STEVENS / ALLENTOWN, PA

David: I don't blame you for being confused, because it's a lot to digest. I'm still working through it myself. As far as I understand it, the new rule allows you to move two practice squad players to your active roster for game day, which also increases the game day roster to 48 spots. When the game is over, those two guys revert to the practice squad without being subjected to waivers. However, as you noted, you can only do this twice with a player before he must go through waivers. So I'd imagine that teams will need to be strategic with how they use those extra spots – if they even use them at all.

Rob: Dave covered it. The only thing I would add is a little clarity on the practice squad. This year the size has increased from 10 to 16 players, and each week the team can select four players who can't be signed to another team's 53. Also, six of the 16 players can have any experience level in the league -- no limit on accrued seasons, etc. By expanding the practice squad, the league is providing teams with some extra roster contingency plans this season.

I know everyone has raved about how good CeeDee Lamb has looked in camp, but is it possible all this praise is building up expectations too high to where it'll be impossible for him to live up to them? — MARK INSERRA / KINGSVILLE, TX

David: It's certainly possible. NFL history is filled with can't-miss prospects who failed to deliver on the hype. That's what makes the draft so intriguing. But from what I've seen over the course of three weeks of practice, I'm not worried about that with CeeDee. If he's healthy, I'll be shocked if he's not a difference maker. The big thing that gives me confidence is that no one is asking him to be "The Guy" right away. He's just one piece of a very talented offense, and that talent should make his job easier.

Rob: The hype is justified based on what we've seen out here. It's only practice, and there's no tackling, but he has been one of the most dynamic performers in camp without any offseason practice. Highlight catches aside, the most impressive thing to me is his consistency from practice to practice. His teammates and coaches also say he's diligent about asking questions. Developing a rapport with Dak Prescott and being a reliable receiver is a "huge responsibility" to him. When you combine his talent with that approach, then yes, he has a real chance to contribute right away.

Related Content

Mailbag: Expectations For Jarwin & The TEs?
news

Mailbag: Expectations For Jarwin & The TEs?

Jarwin is looking good in camp, but how do you feel about him going forward, as well as the guys behind him?
Mailbag: The Return Of Leighton Vander Esch
news

Mailbag: The Return Of Leighton Vander Esch

How has Leighton Vander Esch looked in training camp and do you think the move to middle linebacker will make a big difference, or are we reading too much into that position switch? 
Mailbag: CeeDee's Camp Compared To Dez In 2010?
news

Mailbag: CeeDee's Camp Compared To Dez In 2010?

I know your observation time at camp has been limited this year, but I was wondering who was more impressive throughout training camp their rookie year, CeeDee or Dez Bryant? 
Mailbag: How Different Has This Camp Looked?
news

Mailbag: How Different Has This Camp Looked?

How would you compare the level of play so far in training camp to previous years? Do you see any drop off, rustiness or unpreparedness due to the pandemic? 
Mailbag: Mike McCarthy's Field Goal Strategy? 
news

Mailbag: Mike McCarthy's Field Goal Strategy? 

With Greg the Leg looking good in camp so far, do you think this coaching staff will try the same strategy or be more aggressive to get better field position?
Mailbag: Update On The International Prospect?
news

Mailbag: Update On The International Prospect?

How's our local boy doing, Isaac Alarcon No. 60, in training camp?
Mailbag: Projecting The Starting Secondary?
news

Mailbag: Projecting The Starting Secondary?

If the season started today who do you have manning the secondary?
Mailbag: Surprise Standouts In Camp?
news

Mailbag: Surprise Standouts In Camp?

With the first two running back positions set in stone, what does the battle between our undrafted rookies look like? 
Mailbag: Would Earl Thomas Be A Good Fit?
news

Mailbag: Would Earl Thomas Be A Good Fit?

It looks like the stars might be finally lining up for Earl Thomas to get his wish and play for the Dallas Cowboys now that he's a free agent. But is he still coveted by the Boys and would he be a good fit? 
Mailbag: Who's Winning More, The WRs Or DBs?
news

Mailbag: Who's Winning More, The WRs Or DBs?

Can you discuss how the Cowboys' defensive backs have looked against all the offensive weapons? 
Mailbag: How's The Rookie QB Looking In Camp?
news

Mailbag: How's The Rookie QB Looking In Camp?

How has Ben DiNucci looked in camp so far? 

Advertising