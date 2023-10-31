Mailbag: Figuring out how to use weapons?

Has anyone ever thought that one of the biggest problems with the Dallas offense early on has been that they do have so many weapons? Three wide receivers who can probably start on any other team, good tight end depth and a good running back room. Maybe there have been just too many options and they're finally starting to figure out how to use them? – Bruce Holden/Bowie, MD

Nick Eatman: No, I've never thought about that. Earlier in this calendar year, I saw them lose in the playoffs to the 49ers because they simply didn't have enough playmakers to win, especially after Tony Pollard's injury. In the offseason, they went out and added Cooks and have been hoping for the development of both Tolbert and Turpin, along with the improved health of Gallup. But I don't think this team sits here after seven games and has "too many weapons." I don't know if I agree with your assessment of receivers that could start for any team. Cooks seems to be on the high-end for second receivers but I would guess most teams have guys like Gallup and Tolbert. Just answer this question – if the Cowboys were to suffer an injury at running back or receiver, it would seem to be rather problematic. That doesn't sound like a team that has too many weapons.