 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Finding More Help For The Red Zone?

Apr 19, 2019 at 09:34 AM
DAL-hs
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
18-Broaddus_Bryan-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagRob Phillips & Bryan Broaddus
Mailbag-Finding-More-Help-For-The-Red-Zone-hero

Wondering if you guys see a difference maker in the red zone area at pick 58 in the draft? Last year the defense was top 10, but the offense was in the bottom half of the league scoring wise and even worse in red zone efficiency. Obviously not having Dez and Witten was a big loss so it's nice that Witten is back, but I don't really see any other players on the roster, outside of Zeke, who can make a difference in the red zone. - DEVON DAVIDSON

Bryan: Need to get Amari Cooper more involved. Having Witten back will help in this area as you mentioned. This might be the best option you have down there because Witten has a great feel for how to work in small spaces.  

Rob: You're right, Witten will help. Regardless of age, he's always had a knack for finding pockets of space down there. I watched a lot of Jace Sternberger at A&M and I think he'll score a lot of touchdowns in this league because he's such a tough matchup. But I'd be surprised if the Cowboys take a tight end at 58.

I've noticed no one is talking much about the depth of the Cowboys' linebacker core. Is there anyone the Cowboys might be looking at, or are they content with their current roster? - JASON FERNANDEZ / SAN ANTONIO, TX

Bryan: At linebacker they're likely to add a player through the draft. Cole Holcomb and Dre Greenlaw were two players they visited this spring. Need to remember they had some guys in for Dallas Day as well. Could grab a guy out of there as well. 

Rob: I wouldn't be surprised if the Cowboys draft a linebacker on Day 3 who can play special teams. They've done that often. But there's a reason they didn't feel pressed to address depth in free agency, even after Damien Wilson left for Kansas City. Sean Lee is back, Joe Thomas is a solid reserve (he just missed several games with a foot injury last year) and they drafted Chris Covington last year to eventually compete at the SAM spot.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Watching with the Cowboys in mind?

As you're watching the Super Bowl, do you view it from the perspective of a Cowboys reporter? Will you be comparing the Cowboys' players, system, strategy to what the 49ers and Chiefs are doing? If so, what will you be looking for? Or are you able to just put all that aside and enjoy the game as a fan? 
news

Mailbag: Domino effect with Quinn leaving?

With Dan Quinn departing for Washington, what happens now to guys like Jayron Kearse and Markquese Bell, who Quinn sort of found hybrid positions for?
news

Mailbag: Building to compete with the 49ers?

With the NFC East seemingly in shambles, doesn't it seem like the Cowboys should be building a defense that can compete against a style of offense similar to the 49ers and even the Packers? 
news

Mailbag: Is Cowboys getting a new DC a bad thing?

Well, it's not the popular point of view, but is Dan Quinn and Joe Whitt Jr. leaving that bad for this organization?
news

Mailbag: The most deserving award winner?

In your opinion, which nominee is most deserving of winning his respective postseason award? 
news

Mailbag: Eagles' new coordinators a concern?

Are you concerned that Kellen Moore is now the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia and Vic Fangio is the Eagles' defensive coordinator? Those two certainly add another layer to this rivalry.
news

Mailbag: Is Quinn putting Cowboys in a bind?

Is this waiting game with Dan Quinn putting the Cowboys in any kind of bind, particularly in finding his replacement if he does leave?
news

Mailbag: Addressing need for larger linebackers?

The Cowboys did nothing to fix a thin linebackers corps even after Leighton Vander Esch was lost for the season. It seems going light at linebacker was a nearsighted way of thinking. Should fixing the situation at linebacker be a priority in the offseason? 
news

Mailbag: Need to build from the inside-out?

Why does it seem like the Cowboys are always building their teams from the "outside-in" versus the "inside-out"? There is always a need for a defensive tackle and middle linebacker. There is always a group of good receivers, but no inside rushing attack.
news

Mailbag: Any optimism with 2023 draft class?

I know it's early, but it seems like the 2023 draft has been one of the least productive in the last few years. Is this going to hurt the future development of the team? Can you give us some reasons to be optimistic about the 2023 draft class? 
news

Mailbag: Is locker room still on board?

Nobody cares what I think. It's really what the players in the locker room think. With McCarthy on the last year of his contract and Dak again struggling in the playoffs, is the rest of the team still on board with those two? 
news

Mailbag: Did Cowboys make any progress in 2023?

Due to the playoff loss, it's easy to say the 2023 season as a whole was not a success, but I'm trying to determine if "progress" was made over the 2022 season, but did the Cowboys as a team make progress in 2023?
Advertising