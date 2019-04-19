Mailbag: Finding More Help For The Red Zone?

Wondering if you guys see a difference maker in the red zone area at pick 58 in the draft? Last year the defense was top 10, but the offense was in the bottom half of the league scoring wise and even worse in red zone efficiency. Obviously not having Dez and Witten was a big loss so it's nice that Witten is back, but I don't really see any other players on the roster, outside of Zeke, who can make a difference in the red zone. - DEVON DAVIDSON

Bryan: Need to get Amari Cooper more involved. Having Witten back will help in this area as you mentioned. This might be the best option you have down there because Witten has a great feel for how to work in small spaces.