Mailbag: Fixing Trouble Over The Middle?

When Dak Prescott seems to get in trouble with turnovers, it's often high passes over the middle. What's the fix? Do you game plan more throws outside the numbers or concentrate on Prescott's decision making and location of throws over the middle? – Patrick Perry/Goldsboro, ME

Nick: The fix? Other than the obvious "stop throwing it over the middle?" Clearly, it's not a smart plan to abandon that part of the field, but if it's not working, it clearly has to be addressed. I think it's a little deeper than just saying Dak and CeeDee have issues with the deep middle. It's also the timing of the game. Seems to me all of these interceptions are occurring just before halftime, which is usually when Dak is running the two-minute offense, which he has more freedom to call and change plays. So it's a miscommunication between both Dak, CeeDee and Kellen Moore. Can't say I know exactly who's at fault but it's happening too many times for them not to figure it out.