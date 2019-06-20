 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Fostering Competition At Fullback?

Jun 20, 2019 at 10:30 AM
Mailbag-Fostering-Competition-At-Fullback-HERO

Of all the positions on the team, it seems like Jamize Olawale never finds himself competing with anyone for his job. Can you offer some explanation of why that's the case? - WOODY BANKS / GRAPEVINE, TX

Bryan: The front office did bring in a fullback on Wednesday named Ryan Yurachek to help in camp, so we'll see what kind of player he is then.

David: The timing of your email couldn't have been more perfect, as the team added a fullback literally 30 minutes after you sent it on Wednesday. To answer your overall question, though, I just think fullback is a bit of a dying art. When you find a good one, you tend to hold on to him, and the Cowboys value Olawale's versatility – even if we didn't see much of it last year. Hopefully we see more of his skillset with Kellen Moore calling the shots.

---

If Cooper Rush and Mike White are as close as they can be to being equal in all aspects, who would you choose to be the backup? Secondly, if the two back ups are that equal to one another do you think the team would pursue a more experienced veteran free agent? - BRYAN SCOTT / RED LION, PA

Bryan: I believe Mike White is the better player, but he's sure not playing like that. I was expecting more from him and that just hasn't been the case, but Cooper Rush hasn't been much better. If both fail to impress in this camp no question you're going to see them go get the right guy whether through trade/claim/sign.

David: If White and Rush are equal, I'd probably learn toward White, just because he has more years on his rookie contract. Rush is a restricted free agent after this season, so it'd be slightly more expensive to hold on to him. If they both struggle throughout the preseason, I'd absolutely look to the waiver wire for some competition.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Chance of an evaluation year for Lance?

With no movement on Dak Prescott's extension, if the two sides decide this will be his last year in Dallas, is there any chance this will be an evaluation year to see if Trey Lance could be the man in 2025? 
news

Mailbag: Is draft-and-develop rep a myth?

The 2015 and 2018 classes do not have a single player remaining. There is one player left from each of the 2017 and 2019 classes. None of the first or second round picks from 2015-19 are with the team. Is this draft-and-develop reputation a myth?
news

Mailbag: Why late surgeries for Mazi and Luke?

The 2015 and 2018 classes do not have a single player remaining. There is one player left from each of the 2017 and 2019 classes. None of the first or second round picks from 2015-19 are with the team. Is this draft-and-develop reputation a myth?
news

Mailbag: Would Zeke impact cap, running game?

I've heard that the Cowboys might be getting Ezekiel Elliott back. If so, how would he affect the salary cap? Also, how would he affect the team's run game after losing Tyler Biadasz and Tyron Smith? 
news

Mailbag: Why not build off recent success?

Why aren't the Cowboys trying to build off three straight 12-win seasons instead of seemingly trying to tear things down?
news

Mailbag: Could projected lineup win NFC East?

news

Mailbag: Thoughts on impact of new kickoff rule?

What are your thoughts on the new kickoff rule? Do you see guys like KaVontae Turpin having more of an opportunity to impact the game? Or do you think teams are still going to aim for a touchback as much as possible?
news

Mailbag: Second- and third-year players the key?

I think maybe the more important option is the elevation of play by second- and third-year role players becoming key contributors, starters and even stars. Who are the players on the roster we need to see make this jump? 
news

Mailbag: Why not acquire more draft picks?

The Cowboys pride themselves on being a draft and develop team and have largely done well with this strategy. Given that, why don't they do more to acquire additional draft picks?
news

Mailbag: Have the Cowboys started a rebuild?

Because the Cowboys have yet to extend Dak Prescott, have allowed several old faces to leave and have not been very active in free agency, is it possible we're quietly seeing the start of a major rebuild to get the salary cap in a more manageable place? 
news

Mailbag: Are penalties a part of free agency search?

 I noticed Eric Kendricks had only one penalty last season and just 10 accepted penalties over his nine-year career, which made me wonder, is penalty history playing a larger factor in trying to sign free agents this year? 
news

Mailbag: Is Tyler Smith still moving to tackle?

Although Tyler Smith was named second team All-Pro at left guard, with Tyron Smith now gone is the plan still to move him to left tackle?
Advertising