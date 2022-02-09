Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Future At OT? Trade Considerations?

Feb 09, 2022 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
18-Helman_Dave-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagRob Phillips & David Helman
Mailbag--Future-At-OT--Trade-Considerations-hero

When healthy and on the field, there is no one better than Tyron Smith – when he is healthy and on the field. Injuries seem to be keeping him off the field more and more. When is it time to consider the tough decision and find his successor? TIM MAYEUX / MONUENT, CO

Rob: I agree they need a solid backup plan at left tackle because Smith has missed games, and remember, they did draft Josh Ball last year to compete for that swing tackle job before he got hurt. But I don't think trying to flat-out replace Smith now is the answer. There are too many other question marks on the roster, and arguably bigger question marks on the interior line. Like you said, when Smith was healthy last year he was really good. It's a position that I would continue to look at in the draft.

David: The simple answer is that it's been time to consider this, but that's a lot easier said than done. For instance, the Cowboys could have drafted an All-Pro tackle this past spring in Rashawn Slater – but I think most of us would agree we're happy with their decision to draft Micah Parsons, instead. So you keep looking. Perhaps a tackle will be the best player available at pick No. 24 this year. Or maybe they'll draft a Day 2 or Day 3 prospect who can compete with Josh Ball for a backup role. It's hard to predict how they'll do it, but it's definitely time to have an eye on the future.

Looking at the OverTheCap website, if cutting and trading a player has the same financial ramifications, why would a team even consider cutting a player with no compensation? – GARET TANAKA / WAILUKU, HI

Rob: The simple answer is that it's just not always that easy. In theory, sure, why wouldn't you want a draft choice in return, even if it's a later-round pick? But generally speaking, if a team wants to cut a player to save salary cap space, it probably means that contract might be tough for another team to absorb on their cap via trade -- assuming they would even want to take on that player's salary. Obviously it does happen or we'd never see trades happen. It's a complicated discussion because the terms of trades vary. For instance, when the Broncos traded Von Miller to the Rams, they still took on almost all of Miller's 2021 salary.

David: You've got to convince someone else to compensate you for the player, at the end of the day. It sounds easy to say, but it's hard to find trade partners who want to surrender draft assets – and then take on a large cap hit on top of that. You can't forget to include the wrinkles that opponents often know when you're trying to offload a player for salary cap purposes, and that gives them more leverage than you might anticipate. Like Rob said, that doesn't mean it's impossible. But there are many moving parts that can make it difficult to pull off.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Biggest Problem Along The O-Line?

I believe you win in the playoffs in the trenches. With that in mind: on the O-Line, is C, LG or LT the biggest priority all things considered?
news

Mailbag: Overrated Team? Kellen Moore's Future?

I've never been a Kellen Moore fan. How is a backup QB qualified for that position? Now that he's been passed over after his interviews shouldn't we pass as well?
news

Mailbag: Should Pollard Get More Snaps Than Zeke? 

Should Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott each get the ball about 50% of the time? Should Pollard have been the starter?
news

Mailbag: O-Line Draft Needs? More Hurry-Up?

It seems that through the years whenever Dallas needed a score late in the fourth quarter they would go to their hurry-up offense with much success. Why don't they run more of that early in their games?
news

Mailbag: Pro Bowl Hate? Save Money With Amari? 

I'm all for saving money but should we really get rid of our best receiver? Maybe we work on getting him the ball more rather than cutting him. 
news

Mailbag: Adopting Rams' Win-Now Approach?

The Rams sacrificed their future by trading away their draft, and obviously it worked because they are in the Super Bowl. Shouldn't Dallas be doing some of this to get to this level? 
news

Mailbag: How Many Comp Picks? Change OT Rules?

With the draft right around the corner, what kind of compensatory pics can we expect Dallas to get? 
news

Mailbag: What's The Outlook For Dan Quinn?

Do you think Q is staying put because if McCarthy keeps mismanaging clock, game decisions, personnel changes and penalties, that the best head coaching opportunity could be with the team he is already on? 
news

Mailbag: What Does The Future Hold At TE?

With Blake Jarwin accounting for nearly $6 million in cap space for 2022, is there any chance Dallas re-signs Dalton Schultz? 
news

Mailbag: CeeDee Lamb's Progress? O-Line Options?

news

Mailbag: Spotting The Ball? Does Dak Stack Up?

Do you think Dak elevates the team or does the team elevate him? Dak is being paid to produce like the guys we saw this weekend, but I don't think he has it in him if the opposing team is competitive.
Advertising