Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Guessing At The DT Rotation?

Jun 15, 2021 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
Dallas Cowboys Mailbag

Ask a question!

Mailbag--Guessing-At-The-DT-Rotation-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

I hear all about our defensive rookies, but what about Josh Ball? We picked him in the fourth round, how did he look during OTAs? — CALEB STEVENSON / AZLE, TX

David: From our vantage point, Ball looked to me like a guy who was trying to acclimate to the speed of the NFL game. It's a big jump from college, and I'd guess he's going to have his hands full with experienced NFL pass rushers like DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory and Tarell Basham. That's to be expected, though. I'm not going to be surprised if he looks a lot more comfortable in September, after a month of training camp practices, than he looked during OTAs.

Rob: I agree with Dave about Ball adjusting to the speed on the edge. There were a couple snaps this spring where pass rushers got past him, including Micah Parsons during rookie camp. But it's really hard to evaluate offensive and defensive linemen without pads, so I read next to nothing into that. The real test will be training camp and preseason, and Ball will get a ton of opportunities, possibly at both tackle spots.

How did Quinton Bohanna look this spring? Does he really have a chance to outperform Trysten Hill, or he will be a situational player along with Neville Gallimore? — GUSTAVO CASILLAS / GUADALAJARA, MEXICO

David: If you made me guess at the starting defensive tackles here in June, I think Neville Gallimore is going to be one of them – so I don't view him as a situational guy. Bohanna is interesting, because he's one of just a couple defensive tackles who has the body type to fill space in the middle. I think it's more likely he'll be competing with the likes of Brent Urban and Carlos Watkins for playing time, whereas I view Hill as more of a pass rusher.

Rob: Again, very tough to evaluate linemen in these types of practices, but just based on movement, Bohanna has more quickness off the snap than maybe I expected from the 330-pound nose tackle. If I had to project the tackles who get the most snaps this season, right now I'd probably say Neville Gallimore and Brent Urban, with Bohanna competing for rotational work.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Questions About CB Depth?

How did Reggie Robinson do during the spring? I have not heard anything regarding him in all of these CB articles. Is he a Dan Quinn cornerback?
news

Mailbag: Early Options For 2022 Franchise Tag? 

Some big-name rookie contracts expiring at season's end like Michael Gallup, Leighton Vander Esch and Dalton Schultz. Pending a huge season, who do you see the franchise tag going to, if any? Thoughts? 
news

Mailbag: What's The Best Role For Micah Parsons?

I'm hearing Micah Parsons is going to be used as a designated pass rusher? Is that accurate, and what is your take?
news

Mailbag: NFL's Best WR Trio? Tight End Rotation?

How often will we see Dalton Schultz and Blake Jarwin on the field together? With the emergence of both, have we seen the last of a true fullback in Dallas? 
news

Mailbag: Career Year For Gallup? Faster Starts?

Could this be the best year yet for Michael Gallup? 
news

Mailbag: Who Will Return Punts? 4-3 Or 3-4?

Who do you guys see taking over return duties in the upcoming season?
news

Mailbag: Most Impressive Rookie DB?

I realize it's very early, but who so far has impressed the most of the rookie DBs: Kelvin Joseph, Nahshon Wright, Israel Mukuamu, Tyler Coyle?
news

Mailbag: Changes To Roster Rules? Neal At S?

I would be perfectly happy with LVE, Parsons, Smith, Cox as our starting LBs. Is Keanu Neal more valuable as a safety?
news

Mailbag: Trying To Work A Mid-Summer Trade?

Given the injury history of LVE and Neal and how Jaylon played last year and the rookies are still rookies, is it smart to make any moves right now?
news

Mailbag: Outlook At FS? Strength Of Schedule?

Why hasn't this coaching staff brought in a veteran presence at free safety to help the young secondary and who's going to play that position for us this upcoming season? 
news

Mailbag: Quinn's System Helping Vander Esch?

How did Leighton Vander Esch look in OTAs and do you think he will fit in with Coach Quinn's defensive scheme? 
Advertising