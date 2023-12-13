Mailbag: Has McCarthy now secured his place?

Mike McCarthy seemed to be a bit on the hot seat heading into this season. With how the Cowboys are playing and his overall record as the head coach, do you think he's now secure? Is it time to talk about extending his contract? I believe he has earned it. – Steve Curtis/Ammon, ID

Nick Harris: I'll start by saying that I don't think Mike McCarthy was ever even on a "warm" seat. Even though playoff results haven't quite stacked up just yet, having back-to-back 12-win seasons and getting fired the year after sounds wild to me. Add in what he's done so far in 2023, and I'm behind getting a contract extension in order, especially if playoff success comes with it. His offensive system is clearly working and it's clearly more efficient than Kellen Moore's system from the last few seasons, and players rally behind him. He's more than done enough to earn his stay.