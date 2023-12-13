Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Has McCarthy now secured his place?

Dec 13, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
Harris_Nick-HS
18-Spagnola-Mickey-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Harris & Mickey Spagnola
Mailbag--Has-McCarthy-now-secured-his-place-hero

Mike McCarthy seemed to be a bit on the hot seat heading into this season. With how the Cowboys are playing and his overall record as the head coach, do you think he's now secure? Is it time to talk about extending his contract? I believe he has earned it. – Steve Curtis/Ammon, ID

Nick Harris: I'll start by saying that I don't think Mike McCarthy was ever even on a "warm" seat. Even though playoff results haven't quite stacked up just yet, having back-to-back 12-win seasons and getting fired the year after sounds wild to me. Add in what he's done so far in 2023, and I'm behind getting a contract extension in order, especially if playoff success comes with it. His offensive system is clearly working and it's clearly more efficient than Kellen Moore's system from the last few seasons, and players rally behind him. He's more than done enough to earn his stay.

Mickey: Not sure whose hot seat he was on, but likely was not on owner Jerry Jones' after going 12-5 in back-to-back seasons the previous two years. And for sure not now with another double-digit winning season at 10-3 with four games to go, making it three in a row the first time for the Cowboys since 1991-96. Don't think there is any need to lose focus on contracts at this time of the season worrying about contract extensions. But believe you are right at this point in the season.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Is Ferguson deserving of Pro Bowl?

I only see one other NFC tight end making this sort of impact: George Kittle. I'm sure I'm leaving someone out, but regardless, is Jake Ferguson going to get votes as a Pro Bowler? 
news

Mailbag: How does Dak stack up against Hurts?

Is this big Sunday night game against the Eagles going to simply come down to who has the best quarterback? How do you think Dak Prescott stacks up against Jalen Hurts? Where does he maybe outshine the Philly quarterback? 
news

Mailbag: Did recent schedule prepare Cowboys?

If the old saying "iron sharpens iron" is true, are the Eagles perhaps more battle-tested after having faced the Chiefs, Bills and 49ers the last three weeks?
news

Mailbag: What constitutes a 'quality' win?

We've heard a lot of talk about how the Cowboys still have to beat a good team, which got me to thinking, what is your measuring stick for a "quality" win? 
news

Mailbag: Can Bland be a shutdown cornerback?

After watching Seattle attack DaRon Bland, should we be concerned? I know what he has done as far as the interceptions is phenomenal, but is he capable of shutting down elite wide receivers?
news

Mailbag: Aggressive offense key to success?

Is it fair to say the recent success on offense is a product of going back to what has worked in recent years? Being aggressive down the field rather than focusing on ball control that saw more rushes and short passes?
news

Mailbag: Reasons for Odighizuwa improvement?

That was a huge fourth-down stop by Osa Odighizuwa in the Washington game. Can we talk about the step forward he has taken this year?
news

Mailbag: Does Prescott's streak feel different?

We've seen Dak Prescott have similar streaks like this in the past, but something feels a little different about it this time. Would you agree? What's the reason? 
news

Mailbag: A legit chance to land LB Shaq Leonard? 

Do we have a legitimate chance to get Shaq Leonard? This doesn't seem like the type of move we do in the middle of the season. But is it possible and if so, would this be a good fit? 
news

Mailbag: Can Lawrence help run defense at DT?

With the struggles against the run being up the middle again, should the Cowboys look at using DeMarcus Lawrence more at defensive tackle?
news

Mailbag: Is Bland now in DPOY conversation?

At what point does the NFL world take notice of what DaRon Bland is doing and start putting him in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year?
Advertising