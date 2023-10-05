Mailbag: Has scheme changed without Diggs?

When he went down, you guys talked about how the coaching staff could fill the void left by Trevon Diggs injury. So has the scheme changed at all in your mind? Have they dialed up more pressure? Played more zone? Or has DaRon Bland simply allowed them to continue business as usual? – Don Richards/Lago Vista, TX

Nick Harris: From what I can tell through two games, DaRon Bland has been placed in the exact role that the coaching staff would expect from Trevon Diggs – and he's excelled. It's easy to allow things to remain consistent when the defense around Bland is playing at the level that it is as well. With a suffocating pass rush, just locking down a receiver on the boundary might be all Bland has to do some Sundays. In the run game, he'll have to make open field tackles, but there shouldn't be anything different from a scheme perspective with Bland in there.