Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Has scheme changed without Diggs?

Oct 05, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
Harris_Nick-HS
18-Spagnola-Mickey-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Harris & Mickey Spagnola
Mailbag--Has-scheme-changed-without-Diggs-hero

When he went down, you guys talked about how the coaching staff could fill the void left by Trevon Diggs injury. So has the scheme changed at all in your mind? Have they dialed up more pressure? Played more zone? Or has DaRon Bland simply allowed them to continue business as usual? – Don Richards/Lago Vista, TX

Nick Harris: From what I can tell through two games, DaRon Bland has been placed in the exact role that the coaching staff would expect from Trevon Diggs – and he's excelled. It's easy to allow things to remain consistent when the defense around Bland is playing at the level that it is as well. With a suffocating pass rush, just locking down a receiver on the boundary might be all Bland has to do some Sundays. In the run game, he'll have to make open field tackles, but there shouldn't be anything different from a scheme perspective with Bland in there.

Mickey: Well Don, hopefully you watched the New England game before firing off this question. With two interceptions against the Patriots, one returned for a touchdown, the second-year corner already has three interceptions in four games and two returned for a touchdown and now eight in his short career. And no, DQ hasn't changed the scheme to compensate for the loss of Trevon Diggs. The Cowboys staff had confidence in Bland, first how he played initially in the slot and now outside at cornerback. And no, Bland is playing man for sure. Don't see much, if any zone, and regardless who is out there, the Cowboys will always try to pressure opposing quarterbacks, just as they harassed Patriots QB Mac Jones Sunday.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Is Prescott still a mobile quarterback?

I noticed that Dak Prescott has only one run in the red-zone this season, which I believe was a scramble, and he has yet to run the ball once in goal-to-go situations. Is removing that facet of his game hurting our red-zone offense? 
news

Mailbag: Why not rest Parsons more in blowout?

Great win, but why did the coaching staff allow Micah Parsons to continue to play in a game that the Cowboys clearly had won, risking further injury to his ankle/knee? 
news

Mailbag: Will opponents attack hybrid safeties?

How do the Cowboys counter this strategy?
news

Mailbag: Why no touchdowns from receivers?

I find it concerning that no Cowboys wide receiver has caught a touchdown pass since last season's wild-card win over the Buccaneers, now a four-game streak. Any explanation for this? 
news

Mailbag: How do they fix red-zone troubles?

I wasn't too worried about the red-zone offense after the Jets game, but now after really struggling at the Cardinals, there seems to be a trend growing here. Is it the banged-up offensive line? No power running back? The play-calling? How do they get this fixed?
news

Mailbag: Diggs make that much difference?

Is this how we are going to look moving forward without Trevon Diggs? 
news

Mailbag: How do dynamics of secondary change?

Now that Trevon Diggs is lost for the rest of the season, how does that change the dynamics of the defensive secondary?
news

Mailbag: Does new offense fit Gallup's play?

I find it odd that Michael Gallup hasn't been more a part of the offense. Could he potentially be a trade candidate? 
news

Mailbag: Encouraged or worried about O-line?

Should we be more worried about the wear and tear already on our offensive line starters?
news

Mailbag: Is red-zone offense really a concern?

Is too much being made about the Cowboys' red-zone offense? Or is this something that could be a problem going forward?
news

Mailbag: Thinking behind using Turpin more?

I was surprised how Mike McCarthy utilized KaVontae Turpin in the offense. I like it, but what's the thinking behind getting Turpin more involved? 
Advertising